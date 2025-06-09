Majestic Handyman Of Ogden, UT, Announces AJ Van Dugteren As Qualifier On B100 General Contractors License

MENAFN - GetNews)Majestic Handyman, a well-respected home improvement and repair service provider in Northern Utah, proudly announces that AJ Van Dugteren has officially become the qualifier on the company's B100 General Contractors license. This milestone marks a major step forward in Majestic Handyman's continued commitment to offering trusted, professional, and fully licensed services for homeowners and property managers in Ogden and surrounding areas.

Located at 367 20th St Suite F Unit 2, Ogden, UT 84401, Majestic Handyman has earned a strong local reputation for providing reliable and high-quality handyman services. With AJ Van Dugteren now qualified under the B100 General Contractors license, the company is positioned to handle a wider range of projects, from general repairs to more complex remodeling and construction jobs-all while maintaining full compliance with Utah state contracting regulations.

Customers searching for“Handyman Near Me” or“Handyman Ogden” can now turn to Majestic Handyman with even greater confidence, knowing the business meets the highest licensing standards for general contracting work. As the designated qualifier, AJ Van Dugteren brings both professional experience and leadership to the role, ensuring all services are performed with precision, safety, and long-term value in mind.

“This is an exciting moment for us,” said AJ Van Dugteren.“Becoming the qualifier on our B100 license allows Majestic Handyman to grow our service capabilities and tackle larger projects for our clients. Whether it's a simple repair or a complete home upgrade, we're ready to deliver exceptional results with honesty and craftsmanship.”

Majestic Handyman has already become a trusted name in Ogden for its attention to detail, flexible scheduling, and customer-first approach. Their services include everything from minor drywall patches and fixture installations to full bathroom updates, kitchen enhancements, painting, carpentry, and exterior maintenance.

As the business expands under its B100 licensure, Majestic Handyman will also continue to offer bundled service packages, allowing customers to save time and money by combining multiple tasks into a single service call. These job bundles are perfect for homeowners preparing to sell, moving into a new home, or simply catching up on long-overdue maintenance.

More information about bundled services and their full range of offerings can be found on the following pages:



Main Website

Bundle Jobs Page City Services Page



As part of its growth, Majestic Handyman also remains committed to delivering personalized customer service. Every project-no matter how big or small-is treated with respect, transparency, and a dedication to quality work that reflects the company's values. For anyone in Ogden searching“Handyman Near Me,” Majestic Handyman now brings an even broader scope of services to meet your home's every need.