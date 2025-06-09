“Crossing Lines” Becomes Amazon #1 New Release As Son Chronicles Father's Extraordinary Military Journey From Vietnam Combat To Unauthorized Rescue Mission

MENAFN - GetNews)



Debut Biography Reveals Decorated Officer's Evolution from Reluctant Draftee to International Business Executive, Featuring Dramatic 1975 Saigon Evacuation.

Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2025, "Crossing Lines: The Edward E. Zobrist Story " has achieved Amazon #1 New Release status in Vietnam War Biographies, marking a powerful debut for author Derek Zobrist's intimate chronicle of his father's remarkable 50-year journey from reluctant military service to international business leadership.





What sets Edward's narrative apart is how it intersects with pivotal moments throughout American history-from the Cold War to modern conflicts in Iraq. More than just military accounts, this tale dives deep into cultural boundaries and personal sacrifices that challenge societal norms. With each chapter, readers discover how Zobrist's choices resonate beyond traditional military memoirs; they reflect a profound exploration of love, conscience, and determination.

From Reluctant Draftee to Decorated Officer:

The memoir reveals the extraordinary life of Edward E. Zobrist , whose military career spanned from a 1954 draftee assignment in post-war Korea to becoming a decorated Army Major serving two distinct tours in Vietnam-first as a combat advisor embedded with South Vietnamese forces, then as a diplomatic attaché with the Four-Party Joint Military Team following the Paris Peace Accords.

Another difference with traditional military memoirs is his unique role as an American officer embedded directly with Vietnamese Army units rather than serving alongside U.S. forces. As an advisor to the South Vietnamese 22nd Infantry Division, he coordinated artillery strikes, air support, and naval gunfire while living and fighting alongside Vietnamese soldiers in some of the war's most intense battles.

Heroic Actions and Unauthorized Rescue Mission:

The book's most dramatic sequence chronicles Zobrist's unauthorized 1975 mission to rescue his Vietnamese wife Diem and her extended family during the chaotic fall of Saigon. Risking court-martial just weeks before his planned retirement, Major Zobrist flew into the besieged city carrying a pouch of immigration visas, orchestrating a complex evacuation that saved multiple families as North Vietnamese forces closed in on the capital.

"This wasn't just a rescue mission-it was a test of character that defined everything my father stood for," said Derek Zobrist, who spent five years conducting interviews and researching family records to create the comprehensive biography. "He chose love and moral obligation over military protocol, knowing it could cost him his career and benefits."

Transition to International Business Leadership:

Following his military service, Edward transitioned to a distinguished civilian career with Fluor Corporation, managing massive international projects from Saudi Arabian oil facilities to environmental cleanup operations. His final assignment brought his journey full circle when he returned to Iraq in his late sixties to oversee reconstruction efforts, applying decades of leadership experience to help rebuild war-torn infrastructure.

Breaking Social Barriers Through Love:

The memoir also explores Edward's groundbreaking personal relationships, including marriages to two Asian women during an era of significant racial prejudice. His first marriage to Song in 1950s Korea and later relationship with Diem challenged social norms while creating a blended family of seven children spanning multiple cultures and generations.

A Son's Journey of Discovery:

Derek Zobrist, an entrepreneur and energy efficiency company founder, began this project as a form of healing following the 2018 loss of his infant son, DJ. The extensive interview process revealed family history he had never fully understood, transforming both his relationship with his father and his perspective on sacrifice and service.

"Writing became my way of processing grief while preserving something invaluable," Derek explained. "These aren't just war stories-they're lessons about courage, adaptation, and the complex choices that define a life."

Historical Authenticity and Contemporary Relevance:

Built from comprehensive interviews, military records, and personal documentation, "Crossing Lines " offers authenticated insights into pivotal moments spanning the Cold War, Vietnam conflict, and modern Middle East operations. The narrative demonstrates how military leadership skills translate to civilian success while examining the personal costs of a life dedicated to service.

The book arrives during ongoing national conversations about military service, international relations, and America's role in global reconstruction efforts, offering historical perspective on themes that remain relevant today.

About The Author:

Derek Zobrist is an entrepreneur, writer, and founder of an energy efficiency company established in 2006, specializing in contracting, manufacturing, and implementing sustainable energy solutions. Derek has developed a keen insight into the compelling narratives that weave through both professional success and personal adversity.

Writing became a profound source of healing for Derek following the loss of his firstborn son, DJ, in 2018. This personal tragedy inspired a dual creative journey. In 2019, he began capturing his father Edward's remarkable life stories through a series of recorded interviews, while simultaneously commemorating DJ's legacy by sharing daily photographs from his son's 460 days of life. Each photo was thoughtfully paired with reflections on grief, resilience, and love, revealing the profound ways stories can connect generations and foster healing.

