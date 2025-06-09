María José Pérez, Icon Of Latin American Design, Launches International Book Tour With“Blueprint Of Luxury”

MENAFN - GetNews) By: Damaris Luna

Miami, FL - The founder of Barcat-one of Latin America's most influential high-end jewelry brands-releases her first book and embarks on a U.S. tour with stops in Miami, Orlando, and New York.

From Buenos Aires to the world, María José Pérez, founder and CEO of Barcat, has built a name in Latin America's luxury design landscape by combining artisanal craft with forward-thinking business strategies. Now, she's bringing her experience to print with the release of Blueprint of Luxury: Strategy for Jewelry Brands, a new book offering guidance to designers and entrepreneurs looking to navigate the global market from a creative, values-driven foundation.

The book will be launched in three major U.S. cities during the final quarter of 2025. The first event will be held on October 10 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, where Pérez will host a private gathering with curators, gallerists, and leaders from the Latin American design scene. On November 2, she will speak at the Florida Creativity & Innovation Forum in Orlando, presenting her ideas to an audience of creative industry professionals. The final event will take place on December 6 in New York's SoHo Design District, in partnership with the Latin American Luxury Association, as part of a broader conversation around sustainability and independent brands in the high-end sector.

In Blueprint of Luxury, Pérez offers a practice-based approach to brand-building in the jewelry industry, addressing everything from identity and narrative to production models, scalability, and digital innovation. Drawing from her own trajectory, she examines the particular challenges and opportunities faced by brands operating from Latin America and provides tools for integrating technology, customer experience, and sustainability into a cohesive business strategy.

Barcat, the company she founded in 2008, serves as the backbone of the book. Over the years, the brand has introduced a series of notable initiatives, including the“Luxury on Demand” model, which emphasizes made-to-order pieces, direct digital sales, and personalized client services. This shift not only redefined how luxury jewelry is consumed in Argentina, but also helped the brand expand into markets like the United States, Spain, Mexico, and the Middle East.

In addition to its commercial approach, Barcat has also invested in innovation, integrating blockchain-based digital authentication and launching educational initiatives focused on design and brand strategy. The company's work has appeared in museum exhibitions and institutional catalogs, and its pieces have been featured in audiovisual productions and cultural campaigns.

With Blueprint of Luxury, Pérez distills that experience into a resource aimed at helping others translate creative vision into sustainable business.“Luxury today is not just a price point-it's a story, an experience, and a responsibility,” she says.“This book is for the creators who want to build with depth and scale with purpose.”