Litai Shoes Reinforces Global Safety Leadership With Comprehensive Suite Of CE S4/S5, ASTM, CSA, And UKCA Certifications For Protective Footwear

TIANJIN, CHINA - June 9, 2025 - Litai Shoes , a specialized manufacturer renowned for its commitment to safety and innovation in protective footwear, today proudly announces a milestone achievement that further cements its leadership in the global safety footwear market. The company has successfully secured an extensive and prestigious array of international certifications, including the advanced CE S4 and S5 safety levels for its safety rain boots, alongside ASTM F2413 (USA), CSA Z195 (Canada), and the UKCA certification for Great Britain.

This achievement represents a historic first for Litai Shoes, reflecting the company's unwavering dedication to producing high-quality protective footwear that meets and surpasses the most rigorous safety standards worldwide. These certifications significantly enhance the company's ability to serve diverse markets and industries while delivering unparalleled protection, comfort, and reliability to workers across the globe.

A New Benchmark in Protective Footwear Standards

The newly acquired CE S4 and S5 certifications mark a significant elevation in Litai Shoes' product safety profile. These European safety standards are well-respected benchmarks, symbolizing advanced performance features essential for protective work environments.



CE S4 Certification ensures that footwear is fully waterproof, features antistatic properties, and includes energy-absorbing heels and fuel/oil resistant soles. This makes it ideal for environments where workers face wet conditions or slippery surfaces. CE S5 Certification builds upon the S4 standard by adding midsole penetration resistance and a cleated outsole that provides superior traction on challenging terrains. This certification is especially valuable for industries where foot injury risks are high due to sharp objects and unstable ground.

By achieving these certifications, Litai Shoes demonstrates that its safety rain boots are not only durable but also engineered to offer comprehensive protection against multiple hazards, setting a new industry benchmark for safety rain footwear.

Broad International Compliance

Beyond the CE standards, Litai Shoes' portfolio now includes key certifications that facilitate market entry and regulatory compliance in major global regions:



ASTM F2413 (USA): This certification defines the performance requirements for protective toe cap footwear sold in the United States. It covers impact and compression resistance as well as electrical hazard protection, ensuring that Litai Shoes' products meet the demands of North American safety regulations.

CSA Z195 (Canada): This Canadian standard requires protective footwear to demonstrate toe impact resistance and sole puncture protection, vital for safeguarding workers in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining. UKCA (United Kingdom Conformity Assessed): As the UK's post-Brexit safety conformity mark, UKCA certification confirms that Litai Shoes complies with UK health and safety regulations, enabling uninterrupted access to the British market.

These certifications collectively provide Litai Shoes' B2B partners-ranging from OEMs and ODMs to distributors and retailers-with unmatched confidence in product safety and regulatory compliance, streamlining their supply chains and facilitating international trade.

Empowering Partners and Protecting Workers

“This achievement is a testament to Litai Shoes' commitment to 'innovation, striving for perfection, safety, comfort, and health,'” said Mr. Zhu, Founder of Litai Shoes.“Our goal has always been to lead the industry by protecting workers worldwide with footwear they can trust. Securing this comprehensive suite of certifications not only validates the quality of our products but also empowers our partners with the assurance of compliance and reliability. Together, we can set higher standards for workplace safety globally.”

Litai Shoes' extensive certification portfolio offers multiple advantages to its B2B partners, including:



Guaranteed Market Access: Compliance with the world's leading safety standards ensures products can be sold and trusted in diverse markets without regulatory hurdles.

Assurance of Rigorous Quality: Certification testing confirms that every pair of Litai shoes meets or exceeds performance criteria for safety, durability, and comfort.

Competitive Advantage: Offering footwear with superior safety certifications differentiates Litai Shoes in a crowded marketplace. Simplified Compliance: B2B partners can rely on Litai Shoes' certifications to reduce their own product validation burdens, accelerating time-to-market.

Ethical and Operational Excellence

Litai Shoes' commitment to quality and safety extends beyond product design to encompass its operational and ethical frameworks. The company maintains strict adherence to internationally recognized management systems and social responsibility standards, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner.



ISO 9001:2015: This certification underpins Litai Shoes' consistent quality management processes, ensuring that customer expectations for product excellence are consistently met.

ISO 45001:2018: Demonstrating the company's dedication to providing a safe and healthy workplace for its employees, this certification aligns with best practices in occupational health and safety management.

SA8000 & BSCI Compliance: Litai Shoes meets high standards for social accountability, fair labor practices, and worker rights, reflecting ethical production values. Sedex Membership & SMETA Audits: Participation in these responsible sourcing initiatives underscores the company's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.

Together, these certifications provide B2B partners with added peace of mind that Litai Shoes' products are manufactured not only to high technical standards but also under ethical and socially responsible conditions.

Company Background

Founded in 2003 by Mr. Zhu, Litai Shoes has grown into a globally recognized leader specializing in research, development, and production of personal protective equipment (PPE), with a particular focus on PVC and EVA safety rain boots and general work rain boots. Headquartered in Tianjin, China, the company integrates advanced manufacturing, sales, and R&D capabilities to deliver rigorously tested products for OEM and ODM clients worldwide.

With an annual export volume of approximately 2 million pairs of boots shipped to over 100 countries, Litai Shoes combines innovation, quality, and social responsibility to meet the evolving demands of global industries.

Looking Ahead

Litai Shoes continues to invest in product innovation and certification excellence, reinforcing its mission to protect workers with state-of-the-art safety footwear. The company is actively exploring new materials, advanced manufacturing techniques, and enhanced ergonomic designs to elevate comfort without compromising protection.

For partners and customers seeking reliable, certified, and ethically produced safety footwear, Litai Shoes offers a compelling solution backed by decades of expertise and a robust global certification portfolio.