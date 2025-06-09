Now The Flag Database Is Not Only Informative But Also Stylish, With New Goals And A Redesign

MENAFN - GetNews) Information websites are currently experiencing challenging times, as there are alternatives for quickly searching for information. However, author and creator Oleg Gulinsky continues to work on his only online project. FlagsDB has recently undergone the most significant changes in the last two years. It is now a modern platform for studying flags and gaining in-depth knowledge of history and geography.

Why has it become easier to search for flags?

The author has added several new pages with convenient filters and sorting options. Now each continent has the same functionality, making it even easier to find the country or group of countries you are looking for.

Now you can find out exactly when each country celebrates its flag day

A lot of painstaking work has been done on the data. After all, there is no alternative on the Internet at the moment. This is a database of all flag day dates. Now, when you visit the main page, you can find out which country is celebrating or will celebrate its flag day. Is it an official holiday or a formal (folk) holiday? Such a block has also appeared on the page of each individual country.

All country pages have also become more attractive thanks to new art images. Each flag is now represented by an additional image that combines the symbolism, nature, or landmarks of the country. The beautiful images are interesting to look at just for fun, and the author allows them to be used for non-commercial purposes, so essays and diplomas will look even more beautiful for geographers.

A simple database site becomes a place you want to return to

Yes, the website has undergone major changes. Now you can also take online quizzes about flags on the website, and there are several versions of them. So it will definitely not be boring; you can always change the quiz to make learning interesting and add a touch of fun.

More info: FlagsDB