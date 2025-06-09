The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia
The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, this afternoon.
Their discussions focused on the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Africa Climate Summit & the Africa-CARICOM Summit, which Ethiopia will co-host in collaboration with the AU Commission.
The Chairperson & the Minister reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration & underscored the importance of inclusive planning, collective ownership, and strategic coherence to ensure the success of these high-level engagements.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
