Turkiye Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Civilian Boat Madleen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Presidency strongly condemned Monday the Israeli occupation's attack on the civilian boat Madleen, which was on its way to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.
The head of Communications at the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun stated via a post on Platform X that the assault on Madleen constituted a clear violation of international law and human rights, and expressed deep outrage over the incident, describing it as a disgraceful and unacceptable act.
Altun criticized the Israeli occupation's administration, saying it could not tolerate even the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and emphasized that widespread destruction and systematic massacres had been ongoing in the region for several months.
He further remarked that such actions were the product of a state that disregards moral and legal norms, adding that the situation in Palestine should be considered a humanitarian issue that concerns everyone worldwide.
Altun noted that, through its continued aggression over the past 20 months, the occupation's administration had evolved into a force threatening both regional stability and international security, and warned that ignoring or remaining silent in the face of such actions amounts to complicity.
He concluded by reaffirming Turkiye's call for an immediate end to the violence, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the region.
He also urged the international community to respond decisively and take immediate and concrete steps to address the crisis. (end)
