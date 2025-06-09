403
IAEA Chief Urges Need To Restructure Iran Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 9 (KUNA) -- The current Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was not adequate to deal with Tehran's nuclear program, the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Monday, citing the need to restructure the framework of the deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has worked "closely and intensively" to find a mutually acceptable agreement that ensures the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, its director general Rafael Grossi told a press conference after a meeting of the UN nuclear agency's board of governors.
On nuclear talks between the Islamic Republic and the US, he refused to comment on the political aspect of the negotiations, saying that the UN nuclear agency is closely monitoring the talks and continues to carry out its role in inspecting Tehran's nuclear program.
He went on to cite a quarterly report on the NPT Safeguards Agreement with Tehran, which showed that IAEA inspection teams found man-made uranium particles in three undeclared locations in Iran, which led to the conclusion of a "structured nuclear program" carried out by Iran, he said.
He urged Iran to "cooperate fully and effectively" with the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, saying that Tehran's failure to do so will not put the UN agency in a position to provide assurance that Iranآ's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, the official underlined. (end)
