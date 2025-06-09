Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling West Of Khan Yunis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: At least two Palestinians were martyred and several others injured Monday evening when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that two people were killed and others were injured after an Israeli drone bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.

In the same context, local sources reported Israeli artillery shelling north of Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian girl died of starvation and dehydration in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that the girl died in the Children's and Maternity Hospital in Khan Yunis due to malnutrition resulting from the famine in the besieged Strip.

They said that thousands of children are suffering from malnutrition due to the Israeli occupation's strict blockade, its closure of all crossings, and its prevention of the entry of basic materials and humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine, and even fuel, for nearly 100 days.

In a previous statement, Director of the Medical Relief Organization in southern Gaza Bassam Zaqout said that the Gaza Strip has become a place of death, with famine rates reaching 100%.