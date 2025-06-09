Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Bra For Curvier Women


(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a curvier woman, I hated the discomfort associated with wearing a traditional bra. I wanted to create a more comfortable option for me, my daughter, and other women with curves," said an inventor, from Wagga, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the CroBra (by Char). My design provides added comfort and support, and the improved sizing guide helps you select the right size."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bra option for curvier women. In doing so, it prevents the bra from riding up and digging into the skin. It also helps prevent bulging. As a result, it increases comfort and support. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to wear.

The CroBra (by Char) is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Lidia Ilievski at 045-720-0678 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

