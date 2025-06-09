CHICKEN SALAD CHICK LAUNCHES NEW MAUI MAMA FLAVOR JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

Limited-Time Offering Delivers a Taste of the Tropics with Pineapple, Bacon, and Jalapeño-Infused Chicken Salad

ATLANTA, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is debuting its newest summer flavor, Maui Mama. Available now through the end of July, guests can enjoy the taste of the tropics with this punchy blend of sweet pineapple, savory bacon, and a kick of jalapeño.

Maui Mama is inspired by the tropical flavors of the Hawaiian Islands, offering a fresh, summery take on the brand's classic Southern-style chicken salad. Made with tender shredded chicken, sweet and tangy pineapple chunks, crispy bacon and pickled jalapeño, Maui Mama delivers a full-bodied, savory taste of the summer tropics in every bite.

"Our seasonal LTOs are always popular with our guests, so this year we wanted to introduce a summer flavor inspired by beach vacations, offering a perfect taste of that tropical heat and the bold, sweetness of the season," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. "In just a few days since its launch, Maui Mama has quickly become one of our most requested flavors among our guests. Maui Mama is our version of "aloha-spitality", and we're thrilled our guests are loving it."

Whether you're craving a tropical escape or simply looking to shake up your usual order, Maui Mama offers a unique flavor experience that is sure to be as bright and refreshing as the season itself. Available through the end of July, Maui Mama can be enjoyed as a scoop, sandwich, melt, or to-go in freshly packaged shareable Quick Chicks. For an extra sweet treat, pair Maui Mama with Chicken Salad Chick's newest Red Velvet Cake.

The summer fun doesn't stop there. Chicken Salad Chick fans can also enjoy exclusive rewards and special offers throughout the season. Rewards members will earn double points on all daily purchases made on select Double Points Days: June 11, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 8, November 20, and December 10. To start earning, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app and signing up. Rewards members will receive a free Chick Meal on their birthday and can redeem their points for free food and special discounts year-round.

For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 300 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Fish 919

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

