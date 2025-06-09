Sun Life Partners With Wellthy To Provide Life Insurance Members With Concierge Care For End-Of-Life Planning, Loss And Grief
Planning for the future
. Resources for will preparation, power-of-attorney, documentation of end-of-life wishes
. Referrals to estate attorneys and other legal resources
. Guidance on having difficult conversations with loved ones
Navigating care
. Care services such as hospice and palliative care
. Scheduling and tracking of medical appointments
. Arrangement of respite care for caregivers (such as childcare while caregiver is tending to their loved one)
. Advocating with insurance providers to verify coverage for care needs
Managing a loss
. Research and recommendations for funeral and burial options
. Support for resolving outstanding bills or insurance claims
. Resources for closing financial and other private accounts, and digital assets
. Navigation of survivor benefits, including social security, VA, or employer unions
Supporting grief
. Connections with bereavement support
. Resources to help with coping, self-care and emotional wellbeing
. Coordination of meal and grocery deliveries for grieving families
Wellthy provides an easy-to-access digital portal, offering centralized care-planning resources and tools to help users organize care plans, connect with peer support groups and message directly with their care team. The portal also offers a care circle, which keeps family members connected and allows them to view medical appointments and other relevant information as they support their loved one.
Sun Life clients will have access to Wellthy as of January 1, 2026, as part of their basic or voluntary group life insurance. Wellthy is available in most U.S. states.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit .
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .
About Wellthy
Wellthy is the leading care concierge platform helping families navigate the demands of caregiving while staying present and productive in their daily lives. Combining expert human support with smart technology, Wellthy delivers personalized help for care across the lifespan, from complex health conditions to eldercare, childcare, and end-of-life planning. Millions of people have access to Wellthy through top employers and health plans, including Best Buy, Cisco, Hearst, Hilton, and Merck. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here .
Media contacts
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
781-800-3609
Michael Jones
Wellthy
[email protected]
617-595-7868
SOURCE Sun Life U.S.
