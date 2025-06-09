Sun Life Partners With Wellthy To Provide Life Insurance Members With Concierge Care For End-Of-Life Planning, Loss And Grief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial) WELLESLEY, Mass. and NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S., a top ten group benefits provider, and Wellthy, a personalized care concierge platform, have partnered to make it easier for life insurance members and their families to navigate the complex challenges associated with bereavement and end-of-life care. The enhancement builds on Sun Life's ongoing commitment to deliver solutions that help improve access to care and make health and benefits easier. Wellthy supports a broad range of care needs with personalized guidance, advocacy and resources for families. Sun Life members and their loved ones will have access to Wellthy's support for navigating care, planning ahead, and coping with grief and loss. "Life insurance is more than just a death benefit – we are supporting people from the moment they start planning for their family's future, through the many emotional and logistical challenges associated with losing a loved one," said Sheila Sokolski, vice president of product strategy and portfolio development, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "By including Wellthy's services in our life insurance offering, we are helping our members and their families – regardless of which person carries the policy – through some of life's hardest experiences." Unsupported grief can adversely impact employee health and become costly to employers, due to factors such as lost productivity, on-the-job errors, and employee turnover. In a survey of Wellthy users, 30% indicated that the support they received prevented them from taking leave or leaving their job. "The end-of-life process can be overwhelming-not just for families, but for the individual themselves," said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, co-founder and CEO of Wellthy. "People want to ensure their loved ones are cared for, while also navigating a maze of legal, financial, and emotional challenges. We're honored to bring compassionate, expert support to Sun Life's members during one of life's most difficult moments." Wellthy's care team includes care coordinators, advisors, managers and directors, all of whom have extensive experience in social work, medicine, nursing, behavioral health, aging, childcare and patient advocacy. Each family is matched with a dedicated coordinator who works alongside this multidisciplinary team to develop personalized plans that support families through every stage of the end-of-life journey:

Planning for the future . Resources for will preparation, power-of-attorney, documentation of end-of-life wishes . Referrals to estate attorneys and other legal resources . Guidance on having difficult conversations with loved ones Navigating care . Care services such as hospice and palliative care . Scheduling and tracking of medical appointments . Arrangement of respite care for caregivers (such as childcare while caregiver is tending to their loved one) . Advocating with insurance providers to verify coverage for care needs Managing a loss . Research and recommendations for funeral and burial options . Support for resolving outstanding bills or insurance claims . Resources for closing financial and other private accounts, and digital assets . Navigation of survivor benefits, including social security, VA, or employer unions Supporting grief . Connections with bereavement support . Resources to help with coping, self-care and emotional wellbeing . Coordination of meal and grocery deliveries for grieving families

Wellthy provides an easy-to-access digital portal, offering centralized care-planning resources and tools to help users organize care plans, connect with peer support groups and message directly with their care team. The portal also offers a care circle, which keeps family members connected and allows them to view medical appointments and other relevant information as they support their loved one.

Sun Life clients will have access to Wellthy as of January 1, 2026, as part of their basic or voluntary group life insurance. Wellthy is available in most U.S. states.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

About Wellthy

Wellthy is the leading care concierge platform helping families navigate the demands of caregiving while staying present and productive in their daily lives. Combining expert human support with smart technology, Wellthy delivers personalized help for care across the lifespan, from complex health conditions to eldercare, childcare, and end-of-life planning. Millions of people have access to Wellthy through top employers and health plans, including Best Buy, Cisco, Hearst, Hilton, and Merck. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here .

