Monument Recovery Celebrates Two Years Of Growth & Life-Changing Impact
In just two years, Monument has expanded its services from a daytime PHP (partial hospitalization program) and intensive outpatient program in Mesa to include a full Residential Treatment Center for addiction in Mesa and evening IOP levels of care. The team has grown to more than 20 employees - six of whom are proud alumni of the program - and consistently serves more than 25 patients at a time.
“When we founded Monument Recovery, we didn't set out to build just another treatment center - we set out to build a community defined by service, grit, and human connection,” said JP Ketron, Founder and CEO.“Two years later, I'm proud to say we've created something even greater than I imagined: a place where lives are rebuilt every day and where the culture itself inspires lasting change.”
As Monument Recovery celebrates this milestone, plans are already underway for further expansion-making high-quality addiction treatment in the Phoenix area even more accessible.
"We're just getting started,” Ketron said.“I'm incredibly grateful for our team and the community we've built - and I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead.”
About Monument Recovery
Monument Recovery is a comprehensive addiction treatment center in Mesa, Arizona, offering a full continuum of care for men and women, including PHP, IOP, evening IOP, and Residential Treatment. Monument provides individualized, holistic, and evidence-based care to help individuals build their best lives in long-term recovery.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
