Alidabio Launches First Service Provider Partnership With Baylor College Of Medicine's GARP Core To Offer Multiplexed RNA Modification Sequencing

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alida Biosciences, a leader in next-generation RNA modification analysis, is proud to announce its first official service provider: the Genomic and RNA Profiling (GARP) Core at Baylor College of Medicine. This new service offering is powered by AlidaBio's EpiPlexTM Platform, the first and only solution that concurrently detects and quantifies multiple RNA modifications alongside gene expression using short-read sequencing. Officially launched in February 2025, the platform combines the EpiPlex RNA Library Prep Kit with the EpiScoutTM Analysis Suite, delivering a complete, single-workflow solution to uncover the functional impact of RNA modifications in development, aging, and disease. Researchers interested in accessing this service can contact the core directly at [email protected] .

"We're thrilled to see our first service provider come online at a world-class institution like Baylor College of Medicine," said Dr. Gudrun Stengel, CEO of AlidaBio. "GARP's deep expertise in transcriptomic profiling, combined with our pioneering RNA modification technology, ensures that researchers across disciplines can access this breakthrough capability through an experienced and trusted partner."

"This technology represents a significant leap forward in RNA biology," said Dr. Daniel Kraushaar, Director of the GARP Core. "With the ability to simultaneously assess gene expression and multiple RNA modifications, researchers can now gain unprecedented insight into post-transcriptional regulation. We're excited to offer this cutting-edge platform to the Baylor research community and beyond."

Designed for clinical and translational research, the EpiPlex Kit is optimized for samples with limited RNA input. With sensitivity down to 50 ng of total RNA, the assay can deliver high-resolution results from challenging materials like tissue biopsies or FFPE samples-where RNA tends to be fragmented and of lower quality. .

The accompanying EpiScout Analysis Suite is an intuitive, informatics platform that automates analysis and visualization of complex epitranscriptomic data. By integrating multiple RNA modifications with expression data, researchers gain a multidimensional view of transcriptome regulation without the usual bioinformatics bottlenecks.

The EpiPlex assay is automatable and streamlined for efficiency, enabling completion of the wet-lab portion of the workflow in a single day. It is available in 8- and 24-sample formats, supporting labs of any size. Early-access partners across academia and industry have validated the platform's accuracy, reproducibility, and potential for collaborative, large-scale studies.

AlidaBio continues to expand the EpiPlex platform, with future plans including additional modification targets, higher base resolution, and targeted panels tailored for drug discovery and disease-specific applications.

About Alida Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Alida Biosciences is transforming epigenomics with powerful, user-friendly tools for RNA modification analysis. Our technologies enable concurrent detection and quantification of multiple RNA modifications from clinically relevant samples, supporting breakthroughs in research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. AlidaBio is backed by Genoa Ventures, FusionX Ventures, General Inception and Vertical Venture Partners, and supported by SBIR grants from the NHGRI.

