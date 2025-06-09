Legends Of War Book 2: Sparrow Wars In The Garden Of Bliss, Presented By Atticus Publishing

“A Tale of War, Family, and Unbreakable Legacy”

CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents the 10th-anniversary edition of Legends of War – Book 2: Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss , a sweeping historical fiction novel by acclaimed author C. A. Portnellus. Published by Scriptor House, this powerful installment continues the Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss: A La Barre Family Saga series with emotional depth, unforgettable characters, and masterful storytelling that bridges generations.

Set against the backdrop of World War II during Operation Overlord, the story follows Barton Barre, a young man from Beaumont, Texas, born into a lineage burdened by an ancestral curse said to haunt every third son. As Barton steps into the chaos of war, he clings to his family's defiant motto-“Nous Sommes Contre Les Ventes” (We Fly Against the Winds)-in a determined effort to rewrite the fate that has defined the La Barre family for generations.

Parallel to Barton's journey is that of Elise Boulanger, a distant yet deeply connected pen pal whose bond with Barton began with a single dance in Louisiana. Through heartfelt letters exchanged during wartime, their connection deepens, reflecting a tender and transformative relationship that unfolds amid global turmoil. Elise's path of love, loss, and growth mirrors Barton's own evolution, anchoring the narrative in themes of resilience, hope, and the strength of human connection.

Portnellus weaves the symbolic“sparrow wars” motif throughout the novel to portray the fragile peace shattered by conflict and the enduring fight for meaning in a world at war. Through richly drawn characters and evocative prose, the novel explores generational trauma, the tension between duty and personal freedom, and the legacy of love that transcends time.

In her exclusive appearance on the Global Book Network with host Zach Feldman, C. A. Portnellus offers new insight into the making of the novel, the symbolism behind the“Garden of Bliss,” and the deeply personal inspirations that shaped her characters and themes. The interview gives readers an intimate look at the heart of the La Barre family saga and the timeless truths embedded in their story.

C. A. Portnellus is a multifaceted creative-an author, artist, and musician-renowned for her distinctive blend of historical authenticity and emotional storytelling. Her Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss series includes Prelude to War (Book 1), Legends of War (Book 2), The Road Home (Book 3), Things of the Earth (Book 4, Parts I & II), and Shiver in the Dark: A Collection of Eerie Tales & Novellas.

Legends of War – Book 2: Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and .

