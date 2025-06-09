123Invent Inventor Develops All-In-One Communication App & Device

PITTSBURGH , June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create one convenient way to connect, send and receive messages from all of your social medial, email, and other communication platforms," said an inventor, from Elizabethtown, Ky., "so I invented the COMMUNICATION ASSISTANT. My design would also provide added safety and documenting features for use during an emergency situation."

The patent-pending invention provides a new app and wearable device for connecting and accessing all social media and communication platforms. In doing so, it enhances communication and convenience. It also increases safety. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design with a stylish appearance that is easy to wear and use.

The COMMUNICATION ASSISTANT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Love Pangle at 270-872-8070 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

