U.S. News Acquires Sups AI To Supercharge College Admissions With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in November 2023 by college students Samir Walji, Rehan Rupawalla and Daniel Rupawalla, Sups was created to provide resources for students in their college application process who want feedback in their college-essay-writing process. Sups doesn't write essays for students - it acts as an advisor, brainstorming ideas, helping students research college-specific offerings and leaving thoughtful comments in Sups' custom-built document editor.

"As U.S. News continues to create marketplaces for our consumers, the addition of Sups is a natural evolution of growth," said Neil Maheshwari, U.S. News chief financial officer and chief operating officer. "We are thrilled to incorporate this technology into our college advising portfolio."

"Our mission is to level the playing field in college admissions," says Walji. "Many students unable to afford traditional college counselors turn to Sups for personalized application guidance that is available 24/7. With the reach and college data of U.S. News, we're so excited to make Sups even better and help more students."

More than 100 million students and their families visit USNews each year to research tuition, financial aid resources, academic life and other information on more than 1,800 colleges and universities. Sups joins a suite of services powered by U.S. News for students, including College Advisor , TeenLife , MyFit Custom Rankings and Scholarship Finder .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Sups

Sups is the first AI-powered college application guidance platform. With tens of thousands of students in 180 countries around the world, Sups democratizes college admissions guidance using college admissions specific large language model tools. Founded in November 2023 by college students Samir Walji, Rehan Rupawalla, and Daniel Rupawalla, Sups users have been admitted to every Ivy League and all top 50 universities in the United States. For more information visit .

