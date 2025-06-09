Revolver Podcasts Launches Contacto 13: A Sonic Journey Into The Unknown

Hosted by fan-favorite Garbanzo, the new podcast dives deep into alien encounters, classified secrets, and cosmic mysteries with Latino listeners in mind

DALLAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest original series, "Contacto 13," hosted by Garbanzo, well-known from Erazno y La Chokolata. This immersive weekly podcast takes listeners on a gripping exploration of extraterrestrial life, unexplained phenomena, alien technology, and the science and speculation behind it all.

"Contacto 13" blends real testimonies, scientific analysis, and bold alternative theories to investigate the mysteries that continue to captivate humanity. Each episode reveals classified documents, close encounters, signals from space, and the possibility of time travelers-all with the storytelling flair and humor that Garbanzo fans know and love.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, said: "Latino audiences are hungry for content that reflects their curiosity and imagination. Contacto 13 offers a new kind of storytelling-one that combines science, mystery, and culture with edge-of-your-seat production. We're proud to launch this series with Garbanzo at the helm and continue expanding the boundaries of Latino podcasting in the U.S."

Latino podcast listeners are among the fastest-growing and most engaged segments in the audio world. They value authenticity, immersive storytelling, and culturally relevant themes. With "Contacto 13," reVolver Podcasts delivers a show that taps into the community's longstanding fascination with the unknown-offering both entertainment and thought-provoking content.

Listeners of Contacto 13 won't just be entertained-they'll be invited to question everything they thought they knew about reality. With Garbanzo's unique blend of wit, curiosity, and cultural perspective, each episode becomes more than a story-it becomes a portal into alternate possibilities. Whether you're a believer, a skeptic, or simply fascinated by the unknown, Contacto 13 offers a thought-provoking escape that will keep you coming back week after week, searching for answers hidden among the stars. "Contacto 13" is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the reVolver Podcasts app.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

