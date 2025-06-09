UAE: Likely Dates For Hijri New Year, Next Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha Revealed

As residents come back from the Eid Al Adha long weekend, many are already looking forward to upcoming holidays in 2026, while reminiscing the long weekends that flew by this year.

Faithful across the country, like always, await the dates of major religious events that are set to take place during the next year. The UAE's Astronomy Centre on Monday revealed likely dates for major Islamic events in 2026, corresponding to 1447 AH in the Islamic calendar.

Months in the Hijri calendar last 29 to 30 days and are determined on the basis of the Moon sighting . The UAE's Moon sighting committee gathers to sight the Moon at the end of every month, and urges residents to do the same on important occasions.

Important to note is that the newly released dates are based on astronomical calculations. These may differ from official holiday dates and should merely be considered as the most likely dates, the authority stated. From Muharram (that is, the first month of the Hijri calendar) to Eid Al Adha in 2026, here are the important ones to know:

Muharram

The Moon sighting for the month of Muharram is likely to take place on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, which corresponds to Dhul Hijjah 29, 1446 AH. This would mean that the start of the new Islamic year will likely commence on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

As per the official UAE holidays calendar, residents can expect a public holiday on the occasion.

Ramadan

Residents of the UAE are in for a treat with Ramadan set to fall in the cooler month of February next year. The holy month, which is observed by Muslims across the globe, shifts 10 to 12 days behind every year. This year, Ramadan was on Saturday, March 1.

The month of Ramadan, which lasts 29 or 30 days, is observed with the act of fasting from dawn to dusk, and highlights the qualities of abstinence and charity.

For 2026, the crescent is likely to be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. This would mean that the holy month would begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in some parts of the world.

Since the moon sighting differs in eastern and western regions of the world, countries located in the eastern region will sight the moon on Wednesday, February 18, and start fasting from Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Eid Al Fitr

The occasion of Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of Ramadan, where faithful come together to celebrate the end of the fasting and charitable month. The Moon sighting to commence the month of Shawwal depends on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

It is expected to be on Thursday, March 19, 2026. This means that Eid Al Fitr could fall on Friday, March 20, 2026.

This date will also differ depending on which part of the world you are in, with eastern regions usually sighting the moon a day later.

Eid Al Adha

The festival of Eid Al Adha, celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of Hijri calendar - falls a day after the Day of Arafah (Dhul Hijjah 9), which is considered to be the most holy day in Islam.

On Eid Al Adha, faithful come together to remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and slaughter cattle and distribute it among the needy. The nine days leading up to the festival are also spent in remembrance of God and spirituality. On the ninth day, Muslims across the globe fast , except for those performing Hajj (the holy pilgrimage). This journey is usually observed between the 8th and 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah.

In 2026, the crescent marking the start of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be spotted on Saturday, May 16, which means the first day of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Sunday, May 17.

This will similarly differ in the eastern region, where the Moon will be spotted a day later on Sunday, May 17, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18, 2026.

This would mean that Eid Al Adha may fall on Tuesday, May 26, in the UAE and western parts of the world, while other parts of the globe will mark it on Wednesday, May 27.