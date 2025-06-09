Dubai Metro Blue Line: First Station, Train Capacity, Key Features Explained

Dubai Metro is speeding towards its newest network, the Blue Line , with new details revealed Monday. With its futuristic design, the world's highest metro station , and the first Metro line crossing Dubai Creek, the anticipation is real.

With just 4 years away to open, the new network links the Green Line and Red Line. It will connect residential areas to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes, and reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent along the roads served by the Blue Line. It also connects to the Dubai Silicon Oasis, a major urban hub.

The Dubai Ruler laid the foundation stone today, marking a new chapter in the emirate's transport sector. From route to design, parking to key elements; here's all you need to know.

Stations, route

The Blue Line will link to the Red Line at Centrepoint Station, and the Green Line at Creek Station. It consists of 14 stations, divided between two routes.

The first route, with 10 stations, starts from the Green Line's Creek station, and passes through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, before reaching International City 1, which includes an underground interchange station. The route continues towards International City 2 and 3, extending to Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to Academic City.

The second route, with four stations, starts at Red Line's Centrepoint station, passes through Mirdif and Al Warqa, concluding at International City 1 Interchange Station.

Easing congestion, connecting communities

The Blue Line is not just another innovation; it is strategically crafted to serve residents where they most need it.

Reducing travel time, easing congestion, and connecting vital areas to each other, the new network seeks to make life easier for daily commuters - students being a key demographic.

The Blue Line connects to Dubai Academy City, which is projected to accommodate over 50,000 university students by 2029, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, one of the emirate's major urban centres.

The new line will cut traffic congestion on its served routes by 20 per cent. Providing a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas, travel will only take between 10 and 25 minutes.

The project also serves the aspirations of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city.' This concept ensures that more than 80 per cent of essential services are within a 20-minute travel time for residents.

Size, passenger capacity

The Dubai Metro Blue Line spans 30km, with 21km in its first route, and 9km in the second. With the completion of the project, Dubai's total rail network will expand to a total of 131 km, comprising 78 stations and 168 trains.

It can carry a maximum of over 850,000 passengers per day, based on the scale of the stations. By 2030, riders are expected to reach 200,000 per day rising to 320,000 daily commuters by 2040.

Naming rights, first station

A station on the Blue Line could be named after your business. During the groundbreaking ceremony, it was announced that Emaar had secured the naming rights for the first station, Emaar Properties, for ten years, starting from its official inauguration in 2029.

The next phase will include announcements regarding naming rights for other stations along the Blue Line.

The first station on the network is also the world's highest metro station, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the renowned American architectural firm behind Burj Khalifa.

Integrating natural light through glass ceilings on towering walls, earthy tones, and a fusion of stone and metal, the design fuses the old and the new. Its innovative look embodies the Dubai vision of a 'gateway to the future.'

Community oriented-features

The stations have parking spaces, electric scooter racks, taxi stands, and areas for private car drop off and pick-up, along with accessible parking spaces for People of Determination. It also provides charging points for electric vehicles, and is designed to seamlessly integrate with other modes of transport.

The Blue Line has nine elevated stations and five underground stations. The exterior design of the elevated stations was inspired by the shape of a seashell, while the interior design of the stations reflects seven thematic models: Heritage, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water.

By 2040, the project is projected to yield a benefit-cost ratio of 2.60 (Dh2.60 in benefits for every Dh1 spent). The total anticipated benefits will exceed Dh56.5 billion by 2040. These benefits include substantial savings in time and fuel, reduced accident-related fatalities, and lower carbon emissions.

The Blue Line is also expected to appreciate the value of land and properties near stations by up to 25 per cent. The network is also the first transport project in Dubai to fully comply with green building standards, achieving Platinum Category certification.