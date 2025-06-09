UAE: 13 Students, 1 Teacher Injured As 2 School Buses Collide On E311

Thirteen students and one teacher were injured as two school buses collided on E311 around 3pm on Monday. As students went back to school on the first day after the Eid break, National Ambulance received an emergency call at 3.11pm on June 9 about the incident.

After the report, emergency medical teams reached the scene within 13 minutes. The personnel effectively managed the injuries, and handled the situation. The injured students were between 6 and 12 years. The accident took place on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah.

Authorities had earlier issued a warning about road safety during Eid, urging motorists to adhere to rules and avoid speeding.

In February last year, three students and two supervisors sustained minor injuries when a school bus made a sudden turn, causing it to drift and collide with the pavement.

In August 2024, a tragic accident led to the death of a 7-year-old student and injury to 11 others. An illegal transport vehicle, carrying 12 students, beyond the passenger limit, swerved on a Dubai highway and flipped over.

The impact of the swerve caused it to crash into an iron barrier and overturn in a sandy area on the side of the Hatta-Lahbab Road.