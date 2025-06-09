Dubai: New Design Of Abras Unveiled To Upgrade Marine Transport Across City

The fourth generation of traditional abras has been unveiled on Monday by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in a move that aims to upgrade the city's marine transport network.

"The move is designed to provide an improved commuting experience for daily riders while integrating marine transit with the wider public transport system. It also aims to drive marine tourism and further enhance Dubai's reputation as a world-class destination that attracts millions of visitors each year," RTA said in a statement.

The newly redesigned abras now can accommodate up to 24 passengers (formerly 20 passengers), and fully adhere to the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring safety, accessibility, and comfort for all.

The upgrades include enhanced seating, improved flooring, and a more efficient layout with dedicated spaces for people of determination, said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency.

He added:“We have implemented a range of technological enhancements, including advanced smart systems for public transport, real-time passenger information screens, and safety alerts. For the first time, digital destination boards have been introduced, supporting RTA's efforts to boost marine transport ridership and strengthen connectivity across Dubai's public transport network.”