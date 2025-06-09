Look: UAE Leaders Share Loving Family Photos Amid Eid Al Adha Celebrations

As the sun rose on June 6 across the UAE, the day began with warmth, reflection, and a deep sense of togetherness.

Families across the nation gathered early in the morning for prayers, shared meals, and embraced the spirit of giving and gratitude that defines Eid Al Adha.

Images across social media gave residents a glimpse into how royals were also celebrating the occasion. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was seen seated right in the middle of his grandchildren in a heartwarming photograph - take a look:

His grandchildren - dressed in kanduras and mukhawaras - are seen smiling at the camera in what seems to be a classic family photograph.

That, however, was not the only image from the day. The Ruler was also photographed with a big smile, next to some of his grandchildren.

Bringing his warm and loving parental nature to the fore, he also gave one of his grandchildren a peck on the cheek. The touching image shows the Ruler's fondness of family, as he holds onto his grandchild in a warm embrace.

This is not the only time that the Ruler was seen as a grandparent. Sheikh Hamdan, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has often shared endearing images of his children with Sheikh Mohammed.

On the occasion of Eid, Sheikh Hamdan, one of the most popular royals online, extended his wishes to his followers. He shared a photograph of himself with his youngest daughter, Hind, who was born on March 22 this year. The father was seen holding his daughter close - with her wearing a festive blue ribbon in her hair.

The spirit of togetherness was also felt in a photograph of the Ruler of Ajman who was also captured standing proudly among his grandchildren - all dressed in traditional Emirati attire.

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai royal family , also shared an adorable photo with his baby daughter and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In true tradition, the UAE's royal family joined the nation in prayer and celebration, taking time to be with their loved ones. They joined in at prayers at local mosques and received well-wishers from the community on the occasion.