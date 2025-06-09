Dubai: RTA Renames UAE Exchange Metro Station To Life Pharmacy

Dubai's UAE Exchange Metro Station will be renamed as Life Pharmacy Metro Station, the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

The RTA has granted Life Pharmacy naming rights to the UAE Exchange Metro Station under a 10-year agreement.

The station, located in Jebel Ali, serves as one of the starting points of the Red line. It is labelled on maps as R42.

Between May and the end of August, RTA will start updating and renaming all external and internal directional signage across Metro stations. The new name will also be reflected across the authority's smart digital systems, public transport applications, and onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the station.

The agreement was signed between Life Pharmacy Group and Hypermedia, with Mada Media attending in its capacity as the authorised concessionaire appointed by RTA under a concession agreement between Mada Media and RTA.

The renaming comes under the Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative, which was launched in 2009 as the first project of its kind globally.

In the previous years, multiple Metro stations were renamed under the initiative, the most recent one being GGICO station which was renamed to Al Garhoud Metro Station . Prior to that, Al Khail Metro Station was renamed as Al Fardan Exchange this year.

Other stations that have seen a change in name and branding have been Dubai's JL Metro station, Umm Sheif , Mashreq , Marina and Al Safa among others.