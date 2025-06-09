Mexico President Urges Respect For Migrant 'Dignity' After LA Unrest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday condemned violence that erupted during protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles, while calling on the United States to respect migrant rights.

"We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference, urging Mexicans living in the United States "to act peacefully and not give in to provocations."

At the same time, Sheinbaum urged US authorities to ensure that all immigration procedures are carried out with "respect for human dignity and the rule of law."

"The Mexican government will continue to use all available diplomatic and legal channels to express its dissatisfaction with practices that criminalize migration and endanger the safety and well-being of our communities in the United States," she said.

Mexicans living in Los Angeles were "honest, hardworking men and women," Sheinbaum said, adding: "The United States needs them for its economy."