Millions Of Eggs Recalled In US After Dozens Sickened With Salmonella

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New York: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said more than 20 million eggs have been recalled after 21 people were hospitalized with salmonella.

The eggs, distributed by the August Egg Company, were sold to retailers including Walmart Inc. and Safeway Stores Inc. between Feb. 3 and May 19. The sell-by dates ranged from March 4 to June 19, the FDA said with its full list of brands involved.

August Egg Company recalled the eggs on June 6, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was opening an investigation into the outbreak.

Overall, 79 people across seven states got sick with a strain of salmonella linked to the eggs, according to a statement from the CDC.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that California has recorded 63 people sick with salmonella. Nevada and Washington have four people who are sick. Arizona, New Jersey, Nebraska and Kentucky have reported three people or less.