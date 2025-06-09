Bellway Trading Update: Strong Post-H1 Performance In Store Despite Market Challenges?​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Can strong H1 operational performance drive trading update?

Bellway has reported robust trading figures for the first half of its fiscal year, reflecting resilience and strategic growth in a recovering UK housing market. The UK FTSE 250 housebuilder's 10 June trading update may shed further light on whether this trend is ongoing or petering out.

​The company completed 4,577 homes in the six months ending 31 January 2025, marking an 11.9% rise from the previous year's 4,092 homes. This increase demonstrates Bellway's ability to scale operations effectively despite ongoing market challenges.

​The average selling price saw a slight uptick to £310,600.00 from £309,278.00, indicating stable market conditions. This price stability suggests that the UK housing market has found a more sustainable footing after the volatility experienced in previous periods.

​Private reservation rates per outlet per week increased by 18.6% to 0.51, including a contribution from bulk sales. This improvement in reservation rates indicates strengthening customer demand and effective sales execution across Bellway's network of sales outlets.

​Robust order book provides future visibility

​As of 31 January 2025, the forward order book comprised 4,726 homes valued at £1.31 billion, up from 3,970 homes valued at £1.01 billion the previous year. This substantial increase in both volume and value provides strong visibility for future revenue generation.

​The enhanced order book represents approximately 30% growth in value terms, demonstrating both increased demand and the company's success in securing sales at stable pricing levels. This forward visibility is particularly valuable in the cyclical housebuilding sector.

​The order book strength supports management's confidence in meeting full-year targets and provides a buffer against potential market volatility in the second half of the fiscal year.

​This forward sales position also enables more efficient construction planning and resource allocation, potentially improving margins as the company can better match supply with confirmed demand.

​Significant land acquisition supports growth strategy

​Bellway secured 5,246 plots across 32 sites during the period, a significant increase from 1,237 plots across 9 sites in the prior year. This dramatic increase in land acquisition activity demonstrates management's confidence in medium-term market prospects.

​The scale of land acquisition, representing more than a four-fold increase in plot numbers, suggests that Bellway is taking advantage of potentially more favourable land pricing to build its development pipeline for future years.

​Securing land across 32 sites also provides geographical diversification, reducing concentration risk and enabling the company to respond to regional variations in demand across its operating areas.

​This substantial investment in land demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and suggests that management believes current market conditions present attractive opportunities to expand the business profitably.

​Management outlook remains positive

​CEO Jason Honeyman expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating, "Bellway has delivered a strong first-half performance in challenging market conditions. While mortgage interest rates have increased modestly since the autumn, customer demand has remained robust, and the Group has a healthy order book to support our targeted growth in volume output for the full year."

​The company remains on track to deliver at least 8,500 homes by the end of the fiscal year, supported by a strong balance sheet and a high-quality land bank. This guidance represents continued growth from current levels and demonstrates management's confidence in execution capabilities.

​Management's acknowledgement of modestly higher mortgage rates while maintaining positive outlook suggests that the housing market fundamentals remain supportive despite some headwinds.

​The reference to a strong balance sheet indicates that Bellway has the financial flexibility to continue investing in growth opportunities while maintaining operational resilience during any potential market volatility.

​Bellway valuation and investment considerations

​Despite the positive trading update, Bellway's shares experienced a slight dip, reflecting broader market caution. However, analysts note that the company's trading at 0.93 times book value suggests potential undervaluation relative to peers.

​The discount to book value is significant for a housebuilder, as book value typically reflects the underlying asset value including land holdings that may have appreciated over time. This valuation metric suggests the market may be overly cautious about the sector's prospects.

​Bellway's combination of operational delivery, strong order book, and aggressive land acquisition suggests the company is positioning itself well for the next phase of the housing cycle, potentially supporting share price recovery.

​The company's track record of navigating housing cycles and maintaining dividend payments during challenging periods adds to its appeal for income-focused investors seeking exposure to the UK housing recovery.

​Bellway analyst rating and technical analysis

​Bellway has a TipRanks Smart Score of '4 Neutral' and is rated as a 'buy' with 1 'buy', 4 'hold' and 1 'hold' recommendation (as of 09/06/2025).

Bellway TipRanks Smart Score chart Source: TipRanks

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, 3 analyst have a 'strong buy' recommendation for Bellway, 9 a 'buy' and 3 a 'hold' with a long-term mean price target at 3,110.50p, 17% above the current share price (as of 09/06/2025).

Bellway LSEG Data & Analytics chart Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​The Bellway share price , up close to 9% year-to-date, has been consolidating within a downward trending channel since early May.

​The 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 2,548 pence and 25 March high at 2,512p may offer short-term support. If not, a slip back towards the January and April lows at 2,156p-to-2,134p may ensue.

​Bellway daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​While the six-week downtrend channel contains the downside an eventual break out to the upside is expected to occur with the February peak at 2,738p representing the first upside target.

​For the medium-term bullish trend to resume, a rise an daily chart close above the early May peak at 2,822p would need to be witnessed.

​In this scenario the 3,000p region may be revisited. It is where the late August-to-October 2024 lows were made and as such is likely to act as resistance once reached.

​How to trade Bellway shares

​For investors considering exposure to Bellway and the UK housebuilding sector, the upcoming trading update is expected to provide several key insights into the company's positioning and prospects.

​Research Bellway's operational metrics, land bank quality, and market positioning to understand the investment opportunity in UK housebuilding.​Consider how interest rate trends and UK economic conditions might impact the housing market and housebuilder performance.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Search for 'Bellway' or its ticker 'BWY' on our trading platform or app.​Consider appropriate position sizing given the cyclical nature of housebuilding stocks and their sensitivity to economic conditions.

​Share dealing provides direct exposure to Bellway's recovery story and potential dividend returns for long-term investors who believe in the UK housing market recovery.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for traders looking to capitalise on the volatility typical of housebuilding stocks around trading updates and economic data releases.

​With a forward-looking strategy and a commitment to meeting the UK's housing needs, Bellway appears well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape. The combination of strong operational performance, robust order book, and aggressive land acquisition suggests management confidence in both near-term delivery and medium-term growth prospects.

​The recent share price reaction to the positive trading update and subsequent consolidation may reflect broader market caution rather than company-specific concerns, potentially creating opportunities for investors who believe in the UK housing recovery story and Bellway's execution capabilities.