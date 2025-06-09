Cloudwick Awarded AWS Generative AI Competency For Expertise In Secure And Responsible AI Solutions

Cloudwick Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

- Arun Kumar, VP of Product Management at CloudwickNEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudwick , a trusted provider of data, automation, and AI solutions, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This designation recognizes Cloudwick as an AWS Partner with deep expertise in helping customers build and implement generative AI solutions using Amazon Web Services (AWS).The AWS Generative AI Competency highlights AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and customer success in enabling generative AI use cases. Cloudwick supports public sector and enterprise organizations in responsibly adopting generative AI technologies to improve service delivery, automate operations, and unlock data-driven insights.“Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is a significant milestone in our mission to enable responsible and impactful AI innovation,” said Mani Chhabra , CEO of Cloudwick.“With AWS, we're helping customers integrate generative AI into their ecosystems with security, speed, and scale.”Cloudwick offers services including secure large language model (LLM) deployments, enterprise AI copilots, intelligent search with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and generative assistants embedded into operational workflows. These capabilities are powered by AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon OpenSearch.AffinityX, a leader in digital marketing and advertising services, partnered with Cloudwick to implement a GenAI-powered Amorphic IDP solution to automate labor-intensive order processing cutting handle time from ~12 minutes to under 10 seconds, reducing overall processing from ~4 hours to under 15 minutes, saving 15 FTEs, and achieving real-time SLA compliance, ultimately setting a new industry benchmark for operational excellence.“Our clients count on us to bridge the gap between possibility and production,” said Natasha Nicolai, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudwick.“With this AWS Competency, we're deepening our ability to help customers move from AI exploration to real-world impact in an impactful and responsible way.”Cloudwick's approach to generative AI emphasizes responsible use, safety, governance, and operational alignment. The company integrates audit-ready architectures, human-in-the-loop validation, and governance frameworks to support responsible AI practices, especially in regulated industries such as public health, safety, and human services.“Our focus is on secure architecture, responsible AI patterns, and enterprise alignment,” said Arun Kumar, VP of Product Management at Cloudwick.“Our product strategy is built around transforming AWS-native GenAI capabilities into modular building blocks that reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-value-especially for public sector and enterprise use cases.”The AWS Competency Program enables customers to identify AWS Partners with validated technical capabilities and demonstrated success in specialized solution areas. Cloudwick's achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency reflects its commitment to innovation, integrity, and real-world problem-solving.About Cloudwick:Cloudwick is a trusted leader in data, automation, and AI solutions for public sector and enterprise organizations. Through its flagship Amorphic Data Platform and tailored solutions, Cloudwick helps agencies modernize operations, unlock insights, and drive impact securely and efficiently.Founded by data engineers and leaders with government experience, Cloudwick has proudly served agencies across public health, safety, human services, and more for over 15 years.Learn more at: .

