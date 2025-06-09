NCCI Appoints Matthew Rehnelt As Director Of Biz Dev

Matthew Rehnelt

Industry veteran brings relationship-driven leadership to support growth strategy.

- Matthew Preuss, President of NCCI

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NCCI , a provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO) Solutions with actionable intelligence to mortgage servicers and other firms in the financial services industry for over 25 years, announced the promotion of Matthew Rehnelt to the role of Director of Business Development. In this strategic position, Rehnelt will lead the company's efforts to expand market share and deepen partnerships across its nationwide client base.

“Matthew brings a dynamic blend of industry insight, passion for collaboration, and strategic thinking to our leadership team,” said Matthew Preuss, President of NCCI.“His enthusiasm for delivering measurable impact to our clients and his ability to forge strong partnerships make him a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our offerings.”

In his new role, Rehnelt will be responsible for growing NCCI's presence across a range of industries, including auto finance, global banking, credit unions, government agencies, mortgage servicing, insurance, and real estate. He will play a key role in driving adoption of the company's flagship services-NCCI CONNECT, NCCI VERIFY, and NCCI eVERIFY-which collectively support REO asset management, business verification, inspections, remote notary services, and borrower outreach initiatives.

Rehnelt will also focus on leveraging NCCI's proprietary technology platform and national field services infrastructure to deliver high-ROI solutions for clients seeking efficient, compliant, and scalable inspection and verification programs.

“NCCI is known for making field services more accessible, more affordable, and more aligned with our clients' needs,” said Rehnelt.“I'm thrilled to step into this new role and collaborate with an outstanding team as we grow our impact and continue building meaningful relationships in the industry.”

Rehnelt joins the executive team during a time of continued growth for NCCI, which is recognized for its client-centered approach and agile response to evolving risk management challenges in regulated markets.

To connect with Matthew Rehnelt or learn more about NCCI's business development solutions, visit .

About NCCI

NCCI is a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) established in 1992 to be a nationwide provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO). Using both expert human resources and robust technology, NCCI provides actionable intelligence data, detailed reporting with customizable data points, and compliance-driven processes and protocols to strategically resolve risk for its clients. A number of RRO solutions are available for a range of industries, including Auto Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Mortgage Servicers, Credit Unions, Medical Providers, and Government Agencies.



