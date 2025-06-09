Core6 Marketing Launches Local AI-Driven SEO Services For Contractors In Salinas And Monterey

Core6 Marketing Logo

New service rollout focuses on AI-enhanced Local SEO strategies tailored for home service contractors across Salinas and Monterey.

- Phil FiskSALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Core6 Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing in contractor-focused marketing strategies, has announced the launch of its Local AI-Driven SEO Services for Contractors in Salinas and Monterey. This service aims to help home service businesses improve their local visibility, generate qualified leads, and adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape.The new offering combines the power of artificial intelligence with proven local SEO tactics to meet the growing demand for location-specific search optimization. Contractors in Salinas, Monterey, and the surrounding areas can now benefit from a data-driven, fully customized approach to boosting their rankings in Google Maps and local search results.Core6 Marketing's services are specifically tailored for trades such as plumbing, HVAC, roofing, electrical, landscaping, and general contracting-businesses that rely heavily on local clientele.Key components of the new AI-enhanced Local SEO package include:. Hyperlocal keyword targeting based on search trends in the Salinas–Monterey corridor. AI-assisted content creation optimized for voice search and user intent. Google Business Profile optimization for increased local map visibility. Citation and listing management across regional directories. AI-driven competitor analysis for strategic benchmarking. Performance tracking with real-time reporting dashboards“Contractors are facing more online competition than ever,” said Phil Fisk, CEO of Core6 Marketing.“We developed this AI-powered solution to give local trades a smarter, more sustainable way to be found by the people in their community who need them most.”The service launch comes at a time when consumer search behavior is increasingly focused on mobile, voice, and location-specific queries. According to recent industry data, over 50% of consumers now use voice search to find local service providers, and Google continues to prioritize localized content and business listings in its search algorithms.As part of this expansion, Core6 Marketing will offer service packages for both Salinas and Monterey-based contractors. Each campaign is tailored to the client's trade, service area, and competitive landscape, ensuring that each business receives strategic, localized attention.“Whether someone says 'electrician near me' or 'Monterey roofing company,' we want our clients to be the ones showing up at the top of the results,” Fisk added.For more information about Local AI-Driven SEO Services for Contractors in Monterey and Salinas, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:Core6 MarketingPhil Fisk, CEO📞 831-789-9320📧 ...eting📍 1628 N. Main St #263, Salinas, CA 93906About Core6 MarketingCore6 Marketing is a digital agency based in Salinas, CA, specializing in Local SEO and website solutions for home service contractors. Serving Salinas, Monterey, and Watsonville, Core6 delivers data-driven strategies tailored to local trades and service professionals.

