Diane Seltzer Wins As D.C. Bar President-Elect

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane A. Seltzer, principal of the Seltzer Law Firm, has been elected president-elect of the D.C. Bar for the 2025–2026 term. Seltzer will serve in that position for one year starting July 1, 2025, when Sadina Montani, current president-elect, begins her term as the Bar's 54th president.

Seltzer, who specializes in employment law, has served the D.C. Bar in many capacities, including as Board of Governors secretary from 2020 to 2021 and chair of the Continuing Legal Education Committee for three terms. She also served on the Strategic Planning Committee for 2020–2025 as well as on the Screening, Communities, and Nominations Committees. In 2021 Seltzer was voted onto the Board of Governors, where she currently serves on its Executive Committee. Previously, she sat on the board's Budget Committee and Compensation Subcommittee.

Seltzer said she was overjoyed upon learning of the election results. "I trusted that our members would elect a president-elect who they know will be fierce for them and hear them with respect to the issues that matter [to them]," said Seltzer, who will begin her term as president on July 1, 2026. Seltzer said her election means that "we have a Bar full of lawyers who care about making sure their leadership reflects their values, which are maintaining the rule of law, being able to practice law without fear of retaliation, and having a leader who is experienced and has the qualifications to be in that position."

Seltzer earned her law degree in 1991 from American University Washington College of Law. After graduation, she clerked for Judge Frederick C. Wright III, Judge John P. Corderman, and Judge Daniel Moylan of the Circuit Court for Washington County, Maryland.

In 1997 she launched her private practice, the Seltzer Law Firm. Seven years later, she joined two other attorneys in providing employment discrimination law training each year to federal judicial law clerks in Maryland. In 2016 the judges of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland presented Seltzer with its Exceptional Service Award.

An adjunct professor of law at American University from 2003 to 2023, Seltzer developed and taught the course "Human Resources Compliance" for the school's Master of Legal Studies program.

D.C. Bar members also elected Amanda C. Molina, corporate counsel at Microsoft Corporation, to a one-year term as treasurer-elect. Joshua L. Mogil, a senior associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP and current treasurer-elect, will begin his term as treasurer on July 1.

Elected to the Bar's Board of Governors for three-year terms are Karen Newton Cole of the Neighborhood Legal Services Program; Louis Lopez of AARP Foundation; Andrea Mangones, a public interest attorney; Bennett Rushkoff of the District of Columbia Office of Administrative Hearings; and Stephen A. Saltzburg of George Washington University Law School. Rebecca F. Cady of Lockton will fill the vacancy on the board created by Seltzer's election as president-elect.

Elected to the American Bar Association House of Delegates for two-year terms are Alexander J. Geraldo of Robinson & Geraldo, PC and D. Jean Veta of Covington & Burling LLP. Michelle T. Domingue II of the U.S. Department of Justice is elected as the Under 36 Delegate.

This year's elections marked a historic turnout for the D.C. Bar, with 38,636 members casting their ballots, which represents 43 percent of the 89,304 members eligible to vote. A complete breakdown of the election results is available on the D.C. Bar website .

All newly elected officers, board members, and delegates will be recognized at the D.C. Bar's Celebration of Leadership on June 26 at the Westin Washington, DC Downtown Hotel.

Since 1972 the District of Columbia Bar has been enhancing access to justice, improving the legal system, and empowering lawyers to achieve excellence. It is the fastest-growing unified bar in the United States, with more than 120,000 members in all 50 states and in 85 countries and territories around the world. To learn more about how the D.C. Bar serves its members and the larger legal community, visit .

