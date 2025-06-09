20/20NOW Advances Tele-Optometry With New VP Of Professional Services Dr. Noelle Tchang OD And Spotlights Telehealth At Digital Eyecon

HOLBROOK, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, a pioneer in ocular telehealth, proudly announces the promotion of Dr. Noelle Tchang to Vice President of Professional Services . With over 12 years of delivering high-tech, comprehensive eye exams through its expansive professional network, 20/20NOW continues to redefine vision care accessibility and efficiency.

Dr. Tchang 's elevation to this leadership role underscores her commitment to advancing vision care services. She shared her insights as a guest speaker at Digital EyeCon 2025 at the University of Miami, hosted by the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Coral Gables, Florida. The conference, themed "Pioneering Ophthalmology in the Virtual Realm," explored innovative models enhancing patient accessibility and transforming the healthcare experience.

20/20NOW's tele-optometry platform integrates advanced technology and real-time HD video conferencing, enabling remote doctors to conduct comprehensive in-office eye exams.

"Tele-optometry is not just a convenience; it's a necessity for expanding access to eyecare," said Dr. Tchang. "Our goal is to make high quality comprehensive eye exams easily available and convenient for all."

For more information about 20/20NOW's services or learn more, please contact Media Relations at [email protected] or (844) 843-2020.

About Digital EyeCon 2025

Digital EyeCon 2025, organized by the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, is a premier conference focusing on the integration of technology and ophthalmology. The event featured expert speakers and explored new models to enhance patient accessibility and transform the healthcare experience.

About 20/20NOW

Since 2014, 20/20NOW has been the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software, and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams within healthcare professionals and optical retail locations, via telehealth currently in 40 US States. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care and healthcare professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with on demand high quality comprehensive eye exams at a lower cost. Over 3.0 million eye exams have been performed using 20/20NOW's proprietary eye exam software platform. For more information visit:

20/20NOW

Holbrook , NY

844-843-2020

[email protected]

