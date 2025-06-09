Ohio Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Resources to Help Ohioans Age Safely

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month , and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) are reminding Ohioans to help seniors by being aware of the signs of elder abuse and how to report it.

"Local agencies receive over 100 adult protective services referrals each day," said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. "We all play a role in ensuring that older Ohioans can age safely. During Elder Abuse Awareness Month, we remind all Ohioans that we can all be a part of the solution."

The U.S. Administration for Community Living defines elder abuse as "any knowing, intentional, or negligent act by a caregiver or any other person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to a vulnerable adult." This can include physical, sexual, or psychological abuse, as well as self-neglect, neglect by others, abandonment, or financial exploitation.

National studies show as many as one in 10 seniors is a victim of elder abuse. In Ohio, nearly 3 million adults are 60 or older. By 2030, older Ohioans will make up more than a quarter of the state's population.

"As a former Adult Protective Services case worker, I know firsthand the horrors of elder abuse, fraud, and exploitation" said ODA Director McElroy. "Often, many cases of abuse go unreported. To make Ohio the best place to age in the nation, we must continue to protect older Ohioans by educating them on ways to prevent elder abuse and empowering them to report it."

Signs of elder abuse can include a lack of basic amenities, a worsening living environment, unexplained injuries, unusual behavior changes, unpaid bills, new credit cards, and increased cash withdrawals.

To help Ohioans understand what elder abuse is, where it happens, and how to recognize it, ODJFS is continuing its Age Safely, Ohio campaign. ODA's elder abuse webpage, aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" ohio/elderabus , has detailed elder abuse warning signs and insights into how older Ohioans can avoid scams .

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel are recognizing the importance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 with this resolution.

Anyone can report elder abuse by calling 1-855-OHIO-APS (1-855-644-6277) or visiting href="" rel="nofollow" ohi . Callers can review a checklist to provide appropriate information. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous.

To report suspected abuse in a nursing home or assisted living facility, contact ODA's Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman by calling 1-800-282-1206 or visiting aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" ohi .

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services manages vital programs that strengthen Ohio families. These include job training and employment services, unemployment insurance, cash and food assistance, adult protective services, and child support services.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tom Betti: 614-728-9645

[email protected]

Bill Teets: 614-403-2331

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

