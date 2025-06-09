Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, The Latest Title In The Series, Set To Release On February 27, 2026!
(BUSINESS WIRE )--Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Resident Evil Requiem, the latest title in the Resident Evil series, is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026.
Resident Evil Requiem is a survival horror game that serves as the ninth main installment in the series. The title is being developed using RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game engine, and leverages Capcom's extensive development expertise cultivated through numerous hit titles. The graphical fidelity has undergone a significant evolution in particular, delivering visuals with cinematic realism that vividly convey characters' emotions and offer an unprecedented level of immersion. The company is developing the title steadily to meet the high expectations of both long-time series' fans and the global gaming audience. Further details regarding the title will be announced in the future.
Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.
About the Resident Evil series
The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 170 million* units.
*As of March 31, 2025
ABOUT CAPCOM
Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident EvilTM, Monster HunterTM, Street FighterTM, Mega ManTM, Devil May CryTM and Ace AttorneyTM. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at
