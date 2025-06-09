Gold Analysis Today 09/06: Gold's Rally May Fail (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3295 – $3240 – $3180 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3355 – $3380 – $3420 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the $3370 resistance level with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss of $3400. Buy Gold from the $3280 support level with a target of $3400 and a stop-loss of $3220.
Based on the daily timeframe chart and gold analysts' forecasts, the overall trend for gold prices remains bullish. Also, the opportunity to surpass the psychological $3300 per ounce resistance is strong. This level will continue to symbolize the resilience of the bulls and their readiness for new record upward breakthroughs if global trade and geopolitical tensions escalate, central bank purchases of gold bullion for hedging increase, and pressure on the US dollar's performance persists. According to the movement of technical indicators, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the midline, supporting an upward rebound. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are in a relatively neutral position, with the stronger inclination still upwards.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe technical indicators may reach oversold conditions if gold bulls succeed in moving towards the $3410 and $3500 per ounce resistance levels, respectively. Conversely, over the same timeframe, the $3220 and $3165 per ounce support levels will remain crucial to confirm a shift in the trend to bearish.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
