Iemergent Honored With PROGRESS In Lending's 2025 Connections Award

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, June 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced its selection as a recipient of PROGRESS in Lending's 2025 Connections Award. The recognition honors iEmergent's instrumental role in CONVERGENCE Columbus, a cross-sector initiative led by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to close the racial homeownership gap in Central Ohio.







The Connections Award celebrates groundbreaking partnerships and integrations that advance mortgage lending. As a founding member and active steering committee participant in CONVERGENCE Columbus, iEmergent has helped shape the coalition's data strategy, community engagement framework and performance measurement tools. Through its proprietary Mortgage MarketSmart platform, iEmergent empowers lenders and housing stakeholders with localized market insights to identify opportunity gaps, design inclusive lending programs and measure impact.

“CONVERGENCE Columbus exemplifies how data, community partnership and shared purpose can drive scalable and sustainable progress,” said iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli.“We are honored to be recognized by PROGRESS in Lending for our role in building a more equitable housing ecosystem, starting at the local level and grounded in collaboration.”

In collaboration with public agencies, nonprofit organizations and financial institutions such as Huntington National Bank and Fifth Third Bank, CONVERGENCE Columbus has launched innovative programs like the Maude Hill Growing Homeownership Fund and FHLBank Cincinnati's Rise Up Program, which together have supported more than 230 households to date. The initiative also developed Bloom614, a resource hub and homebuying guide for prospective homeowners in Central Ohio.

By co-leading the Evaluation & Outcomes workstream, contributing loan officer data and donating tens of thousands of dollars in services, iEmergent has helped ensure that CONVERGENCE Columbus' lending outcomes are measurable and replicable. The firm's commitment to the initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward proactive, equity-centered growth strategies.

