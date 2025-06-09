Visa Introduces Click To Pay With Leading Banks And Payment Facilitators In Vietnam, Transforming The Online Shopping Experience

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Vietnam is first market in Southeast Asia to embrace Click to Pay, offering unmatched convenience, security, and efficiency in e-commerce transactions.

HCMC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is introducing its issuer-offered Click to Pay solution to the market. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), and Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) have been the pioneer banks in adopting the solution. For Techcombank and VPBank, Visa cardholders can experience the solution starting today. On the acceptance side, Click to Pay has been adopted by Ngan Luong Payment Gateway JSC (Alepay Gateway), and VietUnion Online Services Corporation (Payoo), Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank).

Consumers can look for the Click to Pay icon at participating online merchants both domestically and abroad to enjoy a faster, more secure, and convenient checkout experience.

Click to Pay simplifies online payments by allowing cardholders to complete transactions with just a few clicks, without needing to enter lengthy card and shipping information. It provides consumers with a fast, secure and convenient checkout experience with global acceptance, as Click to Pay is now enabled in even more places where cardholders want to shop online.

According to Visa's Green Shoots Radar survey, which surveyed 1,000 Vietnamese online, 99% of surveyed consumers had shopped online in the last 12 months[1], highlighting the rapid expansion of Vietnam's e-commerce sector. By using an email address or mobile number to verify identity, shoppers can bypass the traditional checkout process, eliminating the need to enter extensive details. Additionally, Click to Pay utilizes cutting-edge technology and global security standards to enhance the safety of information and transactions, providing cardholders with greater peace of mind when making online payments. Click to Pay not only saves time for customers but also reduces cart abandonment rates, benefiting both consumers and retailers.

“Visa is committed to driving innovation in the payments landscape and enabling a seamless, secure, and convenient online shopping experience for consumers. With e-commerce being so ubiquitous in everyday Vietnamese life and in line with the Vietnamese government's digitization goals, we are excited to bring this innovative solution to Vietnamese consumers through the support of our key banking partners. Click to Pay with Visa will transform the way people shop online, preparing them for the future of a more connected digital economy,” said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos .

Click to Pay is now available to Techcombank and VPBank Visa cardholders to enroll via the issuer's banking app or participating online merchants.

In Vietnam, Visa has partnered with Payoo – a payment platform serving as a key intermediary for online retail networks – to integrate Click to Pay across Payoo's merchant ecosystem. Participating partners include KOI Thé, UrBox Trading, AEONESHOP, Galaxy Cinema, ACFC, Maison Online, NEM, Elsa English, GearVN, Vietrace365, Hop on Hop off, among others. In the near future, Visa cardholders who use Click to Pay at Payoo-affiliated merchants will enjoy exclusive promotional offers, helping to accelerate the shift toward a more seamless and cashless shopping experience.

Shoppers on platforms such as LG Electronics Vietnam, British Council, PVI Insurance, PropertyGuru Vietnam (batdongsan), Mai Nguyen Electronics, and Triumph International Vietnam can enjoy frictionless transactions, as payments are processed through the Alepay Gateway, provided by Ngan Luong Payment Gateway JSC. More merchants are expected to participate in the coming months.

Click to Pay is designed to transform digital checkouts and meet EMVCo standards. It utilises the Visa Token Service (VTS) to provide multiple layers of advanced security, enhancing authorization rates and reducing fraud in digital commerce. By replacing sensitive card information, such as the 16-digit Primary Account Numbers (PANs), with tokens, VTS can reduce fraud by 58%[2] and increase authorization rates by an average of 2.5% in Asia Pacific[3], compared to PAN-based card-not-present (CNP) transactions. Click to Pay with Visa simplifies the checkout experience for customers – it's like contactless payments in-store, but for online shopping.

[1] The Green Shoots Radar study is conducted quarterly by Visa to track consumer sentiments across financial services, commerce, travel, and other categories. The total sample size is 14,250 respondents across 14 Asia-Pacific countries, including Vietnam, with male and female participants aged 18 to 65 years old.

[2] Visa Risk Datamart, Global FY22 Q1-A4 Token Fraud Rate vs PAN Fraud Rate by PV for merchants with over 1,000 CNP token transactions per month per country. Merchant's individual results may vary.

[3] VisaNet, Oct-Dec 2022, Visa credit and debit card-not-present transactions for tokenized vs non-tokenized credentials in the AP region. Authorisation rate is defined as approved authorisations divided by total authorization attempts based upon a first attempt of a unique transaction.