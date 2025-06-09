BAIC Announces 2025 Vehicle Lineup For International Automotive &Supply Chain EXPO (HONG KONG)
At the upcoming exhibition, BAIC Group will present both passenger and commercial lineup, such as the BJ40PLUS RHD and X55 II RHD. BEV models include ARCFOX αS5, ARCFOX αT5 and STELATO S9(REEV).
Internationalization is one of BAIC Group's core strategies the general platform of internationalization, BAIC INTL comprehensively coordinates the overseas business. Since its established in 2013, BAIC INTL has expanded to more than 50 countries, establish nearly 300 sales network , and set up eight KD plants-including one wholly owned overseas production base. Its portfolio consists of three distinct brands: BAIC, focused on mainstream and off-road models; ARCFOX, a high-end NEV brand expanding from electric to hybrid offerings; and STELATO, targeting the luxury new energy segment.
At the show, BAIC will unveil a range of advanced technologies, including its self-developed Polaris EV platform and the world's first AI-integrated cockpit system. Driven by artificial intelligence, the company is building a closed-loop innovation system that connects user insight, product development, and after-sales service-enabling continuous product evolution and a more intelligent mobility experience.From June 12 to 15, visit Booth C02, Hall 6 at AsiaWorld-Expo to discover how BAIC is driving the next chapter of global mobility-powered by technology, guided by innovation.
