Around 30 Residents Evacuated From Val De Bagnes In Canton Valais

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 30 residents were evacuated on Sunday in the upper Val de Bagnes in canton Valais due to heavy rainfall. People from Les Epenays, a village near Lourtier, were affected. This content was published on June 9, 2025 - 10:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

These residents will be“housed elsewhere for an indefinite period. It depends on nature, it makes the laws”, Antoine Schaller, deputy secretary general of the municipality of Val de Bagnes, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Two farms in Fregnoley were also evacuated.

The debris flows that have been falling in the area since last week's storms are carrying wood, mud and large stones. A new dam had to be built. The municipality also announced the permanent closure of the hiking trail between Les Epenays and Champsec.

It was only on Monday – just ten months after the major storms in Valais – that a mudslide tore away the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes. There is now only a pedestrian and cycle path link to the village of Lourtier. A small lake has also formed, but this does not currently pose any danger.

