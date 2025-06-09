Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Around 30 Residents Evacuated From Val De Bagnes In Canton Valais

Around 30 Residents Evacuated From Val De Bagnes In Canton Valais


2025-06-09 02:10:35
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 30 residents were evacuated on Sunday in the upper Val de Bagnes in canton Valais due to heavy rainfall. People from Les Epenays, a village near Lourtier, were affected. This content was published on June 9, 2025 - 10:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Rund 30 Bewohner aus dem oberen Val de Bagnes im Wallis evakuiert Original Read more: Rund 30 Bewohner aus dem oberen Val de Bagnes im Wallis evakuier

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These residents will be“housed elsewhere for an indefinite period. It depends on nature, it makes the laws”, Antoine Schaller, deputy secretary general of the municipality of Val de Bagnes, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Two farms in Fregnoley were also evacuated.

The debris flows that have been falling in the area since last week's storms are carrying wood, mud and large stones. A new dam had to be built. The municipality also announced the permanent closure of the hiking trail between Les Epenays and Champsec.

More More Two hamlets and a campsite in Valais evacuated

This content was published on Jul 4, 2024 The Valais authorities had a campsite and the two hamlets in Val de Bagnes evacuated on Wednesday after heavy rainfall.

Read more: Two hamlets and a campsite in Valais evacuate

It was only on Monday – just ten months after the major storms in Valais – that a mudslide tore away the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes. There is now only a pedestrian and cycle path link to the village of Lourtier. A small lake has also formed, but this does not currently pose any danger.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

MENAFN09062025000210011054ID1109652586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search