Around 30 Residents Evacuated From Val De Bagnes In Canton Valais

These residents will be“housed elsewhere for an indefinite period. It depends on nature, it makes the laws”, Antoine Schaller, deputy secretary general of the municipality of Val de Bagnes, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Two farms in Fregnoley were also evacuated.
The debris flows that have been falling in the area since last week's storms are carrying wood, mud and large stones. A new dam had to be built. The municipality also announced the permanent closure of the hiking trail between Les Epenays and Champsec.More More Two hamlets and a campsite in Valais evacuated
It was only on Monday – just ten months after the major storms in Valais – that a mudslide tore away the temporary emergency bridge in the upper Val de Bagnes. There is now only a pedestrian and cycle path link to the village of Lourtier. A small lake has also formed, but this does not currently pose any danger.
