The National Assembly Recommends Ratification Of The APP And ACP Directors

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Assembly's Credentials, Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics, and Judicial Affairs Committee (AN-Parliament) approved recommending two members of the boards of directors of the Panama Pacific Agency (APP) and the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) to the Plenary. During the session, the deputies approved recommending Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd to the Plenary as a member of the APP's board of directors, representing the Executive Branch, after obtaining seven votes in favor.

It should be noted that Hoyos Boyd is Panama's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and also served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade in the current administration of José Raúl Mulino. He also holds a degree in Law and Political Science, and has master's degrees in Public International Law, Contract Law, Private and Economic International Law, as well as Comparative and European Corporate Law. Likewise, with six votes in favor, consideration was given to the appointment of Jorge Enrique Vallarino Miranda as director of the Panama Canal Authority. Vallarino Miranda praised his experience in the financial sector as an important contribution to the development of various future projects planned by the Canal.