The National Assembly Recommends Ratification Of The APP And ACP Directors -
It should be noted that Hoyos Boyd is Panama's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and also served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade in the current administration of José Raúl Mulino. He also holds a degree in Law and Political Science, and has master's degrees in Public International Law, Contract Law, Private and Economic International Law, as well as Comparative and European Corporate Law. Likewise, with six votes in favor, consideration was given to the appointment of Jorge Enrique Vallarino Miranda as director of the Panama Canal Authority. Vallarino Miranda praised his experience in the financial sector as an important contribution to the development of various future projects planned by the Canal.
