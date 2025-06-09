Reliance Infrastructure To Expand Defence Business With Aircraft Upgrade Focus

MENAFN - KNN India)Reliance Infrastructure is set to significantly boost its defence vertical by targeting aircraft and helicopter upgrade programmes worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next 7–10 years, sources revealed.

This strategic shift marks Reliance as the first private Indian firm to independently handle comprehensive aircraft upgrades-an area traditionally dominated by public sector units and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company recently achieved a milestone by successfully upgrading 55 Dornier-228 aircraft under a Rs 350 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in collaboration with US-based avionics firm Genesys.

Initially awarded a contract for 37 aircraft, Reliance received a repeat order for 18 more units due to its performance.

These upgraded aircraft are currently in service with the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. With military platforms having lifespans of up to 40 years, periodic upgrades-especially of avionics, mission systems, and safety features-are essential.

Experts note that lifecycle investments in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and upgrades can exceed 200–300 per cent of an aircraft's original acquisition cost.

Globally, the aircraft upgrade market is valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore annually, projected to rise to Rs 7 lakh crore within seven years. India's vast fleet of legacy platforms offers a strong domestic opportunity as the armed forces modernise.

In addition to its Dornier success, Reliance is also involved in the performance-based logistics (PBL) programme for Rafale fighter jets in partnership with France's Thales.

These developments align with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and position Reliance as a rising private player in the defence aviation space.

With a strong track record, global collaborations, and a growing portfolio, Reliance Infrastructure is emerging as a key driver in India's defence manufacturing and services sector.

(KNN Bureau)