Reliance Infrastructure To Expand Defence Business With Aircraft Upgrade Focus
This strategic shift marks Reliance as the first private Indian firm to independently handle comprehensive aircraft upgrades-an area traditionally dominated by public sector units and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The company recently achieved a milestone by successfully upgrading 55 Dornier-228 aircraft under a Rs 350 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in collaboration with US-based avionics firm Genesys.
Initially awarded a contract for 37 aircraft, Reliance received a repeat order for 18 more units due to its performance.
These upgraded aircraft are currently in service with the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. With military platforms having lifespans of up to 40 years, periodic upgrades-especially of avionics, mission systems, and safety features-are essential.
Experts note that lifecycle investments in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and upgrades can exceed 200–300 per cent of an aircraft's original acquisition cost.
Globally, the aircraft upgrade market is valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore annually, projected to rise to Rs 7 lakh crore within seven years. India's vast fleet of legacy platforms offers a strong domestic opportunity as the armed forces modernise.
In addition to its Dornier success, Reliance is also involved in the performance-based logistics (PBL) programme for Rafale fighter jets in partnership with France's Thales.
These developments align with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and position Reliance as a rising private player in the defence aviation space.
With a strong track record, global collaborations, and a growing portfolio, Reliance Infrastructure is emerging as a key driver in India's defence manufacturing and services sector.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment