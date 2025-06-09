Off The Beaten Path: A European Summer With Minor Hotels

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India While much of Europe hums with peak-season crowds, Minor Hotels offers the opportunity to carve a quieter path, one that leads to alpine hideaways, historic palaces, and riverside retreats away from the usual tourist trails. From Port wine tastings in Portugal to private opera access in Budapest, these destinations offer a refined, insider's perspective on Europe, one that's curated, considered, and comfortably removed from the expected.

Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel, Austria

Following an extensive renovation completed in May 2025, Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna now stands as the brand's first hotel in Austria, merging imperial architecture with serene, contemporary living. Originally designed by Theophil Hansen for the 1873 World Exhibition, the building has been reimagined with 152 spacious guest rooms and suites that pair warm, neutral interiors with bespoke Viennese detailing, from glossy and matte finishes to soft lighting that filters in through three revitalised courtyards. Culinary focus finds its peak at Edvard, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, where exquisite seasonal tasting journeys with locally-sourced ingredients are driven by a low-waste philosophy. Experiences include following in Theophil Hansen's footsteps, taking in some of the city's most iconic architectural masterpieces, or discovering Vienna's in-city vineyards and enjoying some of the local vintages. The Anantara Spa completes the journey with wellness rituals rooted in traditional thermal therapies, personalised yoga sessions, and tailored in-room treatments. Deluxe rooms start from EUR 500 per night. For more details, visit: Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel.

Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel, Hungary

Set in a restored 19th-century architectural landmark, Anantara New York Palace Budapest blends Belle Époque elegance with distinctly local flavour. The hotel's grand centrepiece, New York Café, often called the most beautiful café in the world, has been the heart of Budapest's coffee culture for over a century. Today, guests enjoy breakfast beneath the café's golden stucco, marble columns, and Murano chandeliers. Experiences give travellers a deeper understanding of the Hungarian capital as one can step into a vintage VW Samba minibus for a guided city tour across Budapest's architectural icons or choose a more culinary path with the hotel's signature Gastronomic Walking Tour. That journey winds through hidden alleys and family-run food stops to discover local delicacies like chimney cake, cold-smoked sausages, and Tokaji wine. The hotel's Anantara Spa is inspired by the city's thermal heritage, offering rituals that echo the natural healing waters below the surface of Budapest, while the rooms bring together velvet upholstery, classical detailing, and city-facing balconies. Deluxe rooms start from EUR 239 per night. For more details, visit: Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel.



NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso, Italy

The newly opened NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso marks the brand's debut in the Italian Alps. Located two hours north of Milan, the hotel is a serene alpine retreat designed for all seasons with activities for the entire family. In summer, it becomes a base for hiking, e-biking, and high-altitude adventure. The 56-room hotel blends chalet-style charm with NH Collection's signature contemporary polish, featuring guest rooms with panoramic mountain views, warm timber accents, and understated alpine details. Wellness is a key focus, with two distinct spa zones-one tailored for families and another reserved exclusively for adults-with heated saltwater pools and a panoramic sauna. A Piedmont-inspired restaurant and a welcoming communal fireplace lounge round out the experience, making this a design-forward gateway to the wild beauty of northern Italy. Superior rooms start from EUR 120 per night. For more details, visit: NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso.



Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia, Portugal

Set across the Douro River in Vila Nova de Gaia, Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia was built from the restoration of Kopke cellars, the world's oldest Port wine house. This newly launched property reimagines Portuguese tradition in a luxurious, contemporary form. With 150 guest rooms and suites, many facing over the river to Porto's old town, the hotel combines terracotta tones, carved stone, and sleek wood textures to reflect its heritage. In the heart of this 20,000 sqm property there is a century-old Kopke cellar, where more than two million litres of wine are aging. The cellar is open to guest visits, private barrel tastings and expert-led pairing dinners. There are two signature restaurants led by the Michelin-starred chef Nacho Manzano, a rooftop bar with striking river views, and a Tivoli Spa where grape-based treatments and sensory rituals reflect the region's natural richness. The location provides direct access to the riverfront promenade but remains tucked away from the bustle of the busier neighbourhoods north of the river in Porto. Superior rooms start from EUR 300 per night. For more details, visit Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia.



