How To Get A Personal Loan Online In Minutes - A Step-By-Step Guide
Applying for Personal Loans Made Easy with Bajaj Markets
Here's how users can get started on Bajaj Markets:
1. Visit the Bajaj Markets Website or App:
Start by heading to or downloading the app. The platform is designed to be mobile-friendly and intuitive for all users.
2. Enter Basic Information:
Provide a few essential details like mobile number, employment type, pincode, name etc. This helps the platform fetch loan offers tailored to one's profile.
3. Explore Offers from Multiple Lenders:
Bajaj Markets is connected with over 20 leading banks and NBFCs. Based on the inputs, one can find personal loan offers that match their eligibility.
4. Compare Loan Details:
Users can compare interest rates, tenures, and maximum loan amounts before making a decision. Loan amounts of up to ₹55 Lakhs are available, with interest rates starting at 9.99% p.a.
5. Apply Online:
Select the most suitable offer and complete the application.
6. Get Approval and Disbursal:
Once verified, the loan may be approved in a few minutes and disbursed shortly after, depending on the lender's process.
Bajaj Markets is committed to making personal loans more accessible for individuals across India. With its simplified process, getting the right loan is no longer time-consuming or complex.
About Bajaj Finserv Direct
Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.
Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.
Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.
Visit the Bajaj Markets websit or download the Bajaj Markets' ap from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.
To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment