Hibiki Presents 'Hibiki Making Harmony'

In an exquisite showcase of Japanese craftsmanship and cultural artistry, Hibiki, the heart of the House of Suntory unveiled its signature experience, Hibiki - Making Harmony, at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Bringing alive the Japanese philosophy of harmony and nature, Hibiki Making Harmony offered a sensorial journey that reflected the essence of Hibiki - the paragon of Japanese luxury spirit. Hibiki celebrates the Harmony of Japanese People and Nature brought to life through Monozukuri – Japanese Craftsmanship. From the balanced blend of rare malt and grain spirits to the design of its 24-faceted bottle inspired by Japan's seasons, every element paid tribute to the artistry and precision that defines Hibiki.



Anchored in the poetic philosophy of Kacho Fugetsu, a reverence for the beauty of nature and the changing seasons, Hibiki - Making Harmony offered more than an event; it embodied Hibiki's nuanced blend of time-honored tradition and modern elegance. Drawing inspiration from Kokimurasaki, the deep royal purple once reserved for Japanese nobility, the evening reflected the brand's enduring commitment to refinement, intentionality, and craft.

Guests were immersed in a series of thoughtfully curated installations that captured the transient beauty of Japan's 24 seasons, with the heart of the experience being The Hibiki Serving Ritual-a meditative ceremony that elevated the experience using hand-carved ice and seasonal elements. The ritual paid homage to the cyclical nature of time, inviting guests to pause, reflect, and connect deeply with the essence of Japanese harmony.

“With Hibiki - Making Harmony, we're not just showcasing Hibiki - we're deepening its role as a symbol of Japanese luxury and cultural storytelling,” said Rishi Walli, Senior Director, Marketing, Suntory Global Spirits . He further added,“This experience brings to life the philosophy of harmony that defines Hibiki, in a way that resonates with the evolving tastes of premium consumers. As India's luxury spirits market becomes more experience-driven, initiatives like Hibiki - Making Harmony enable us to deepen consumer engagement beyond the bottle - through immersive moments that reflect our commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural storytelling. Hibiki embodies its standing as the paragon of luxury spirit. We are proud to offer a sensorial journey that appeals to discerning connoisseurs and modern tastemakers alike.”

The journey continued in the exclusive tasting lounge, where connoisseurs explored the nuances of Hibiki's craftsmanship. Rohan Jelkie - Head of On-Trade & Brand Advocacy and Programme Manager, Suntory Global Spirits and Ashish Dev Kapur, shared the story behind Hibiki's legacy-from the origins of this Japanese spirit and the birth of the Yamazaki distillery to the craftsmanship and harmony that define the brand today. Together, they highlighted how Hibiki brings diverse spirits into a seamless, refined blend. From malt spirits sourced from Yamazaki and Hakushu to grain spirits from Chita, and maturation in American white oak, Spanish oak, and Mizunara casks, each expression revealed a layer of complexity and harmony that defines the Hibiki blend. Bridging sensory delight with cultural refinement, the experience seamlessly flowed from palate to presentation. The event was attended by notable industrialists and high net-worth individuals such as, Manoj Adlakha - Founder & CEO of RedBeryl, Parvin Dabas, Preeti Jhangiani along with leading entrepreneurs, collectors, and spirits aficionados, making it an evening of refined conversations and shared appreciation for Japanese artistry.

Every detail, from the washi paper-inspired decor to the thoughtfully plated bites paired with Hibiki, reflected its aesthetic of harmony and its commitment to honoring fleeting beauty. Hibiki embodies the pinnacle of Japanese luxury, blending tradition, nature, and artistry in every sip. As the icon of The House of Suntory, it redefines spirits through cultural collaborations and immersive experiences, while upholding the rigorous standards of the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA). In support of these standards, JSLMA introduced the“JW” certification logo to help consumers identify genuine Japanese spirits worldwide. As the association works toward Geographical Indication (GI) status, the House of Suntory remains committed to preserving authenticity, advancing craftsmanship, and setting global benchmarks for excellence.

Hibiki - Making Harmony marks another milestone in The House of Suntory's ongoing journey to engage with India's discerning luxury and spirits audience. By creating intimate, culturally rooted experiences like this, Hibiki transcends its category, offering a bridge between tradition and modernity. As the House of Suntory continues to grow in India, events like Hibiki - Making Harmony reaffirm its dedication to preserving the essence of Japanese spirits while fostering meaningful global connections.

About House of Suntory

Since 1923, Suntory has been renowned as the founding house of the Japanese Spirit. Founder Shinjiro Torii built Japan's first malt distillery in Yamazaki, and the Suntory legacy continued with Torii's son and Suntory's second Master Blender, Keizo Saji, who continued to establish distilleries, including the Hakushu Distillery.

As the generations of Suntory's master blenders carry on, Suntory remains committed to heritage and innovation. The House of Suntory is proud to confirm that all exported Suntory Japanese Spirit products are 100% distilled, matured, and bottled in Japan and compliant with the new production and labelling standards set by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA). The House of Suntory has been named Distiller of the Year four times at the International Spirits Challenge in London, UK (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014), with Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo being named Master Blender of the Year for the first time ever and Yamazaki 12-Year-Old being recognized as the Supreme Champion Spirit in 2024. Suntory Spirits are subtle, refined, and complex. The portfolio includes Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Chita®, Kakubin®, Hibiki®, Suntory TokiTM and Ao®. The House of Suntory portfolio also offers RokuTM and HakuTM. Created from Japanese ingredients by the master artisans at The House of Suntory, RokuTM and HakuTM represent the nature and spirit of Japan. In 2023, Suntory celebrated one hundred years of spirit innovation-a major milestone not only for the brand's history, but for Japanese spirits culture as a whole. To mark this anniversary, The House of Suntory rolled out its centennial campaign throughout 2023.