403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenanga Investors Recognised At The Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 For Shariah-Compliant Excellence
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 - Kenanga Investors Berhad (" Kenanga Investors ") has received international recognition for the Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund (" KSEF ") which was awarded under the Mixed Asset MYR Balanced 10 Years category at the Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 . The KSEF recently won the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards Over 10 Years title at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 . This recognition further affirms Kenanga Investors' standing as a leading global asset and wealth management firm.
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased that the Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund has received its second Lipper recognition in a year for its impressive performance. Shariah-compliant funds have seen increased interest, partly due to inclination toward defensive sectors like healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities, which tend to be more resilient during market downturns, making them attractive to both Muslim and non-Muslim investors seeking resilience amid market uncertainty. The Fund exemplifies our commitment to investing for good, blending Shariah principles with the benefits of impact investing. By focusing on sectors that align with both ethical values and long-term sustainability, we strive to deliver strong returns for our investors while contributing to meaningful, positive outcomes.
As at 31st March 2025, the KSEF delivered returns of 46.30%* (5-years), 62.85%* (10-years), 220.02%* (since inception). Launched in 1996, KSEF aims to provide investors with medium to long-term capital appreciation through investments in specified asset classes by adopting a balanced approach towards equities and fixed income exposure based on Shariah principles.
Lee Sook Yee, the Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors explained, "The KSEF's outperformance is mainly attributed to Shariah-compliant stock, sukuk selection and asset allocation. The team continued the strategy of identifying key sectors or groups of Shariah-compliant securities that we believe would perform well under an anticipated economic condition. Individual Shariah-compliant securities selection will then focus on well-managed, financially sound companies with attractive relative valuations and a potential for high earnings growth over the medium to long term time frame. We believe in staying consistent with our investment philosophy so that we may manage our portfolios effectively to capitalise on market opportunities, even with volatility".
The firm recently saw its innovative efforts within the Shariah investing landscape recognised at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 which awarded its exchange-traded funds' arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF, the world's first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. The Waqf ETF aims to distribute income annually with half of the income distribution to be allocated as Waqf assets with the remaining half payable to unitholders.
The Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards celebrate funds and fund management firms that have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.
For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit .
*Source: Lipper Investment Analytics, 31 March 2025.
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased that the Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund has received its second Lipper recognition in a year for its impressive performance. Shariah-compliant funds have seen increased interest, partly due to inclination toward defensive sectors like healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities, which tend to be more resilient during market downturns, making them attractive to both Muslim and non-Muslim investors seeking resilience amid market uncertainty. The Fund exemplifies our commitment to investing for good, blending Shariah principles with the benefits of impact investing. By focusing on sectors that align with both ethical values and long-term sustainability, we strive to deliver strong returns for our investors while contributing to meaningful, positive outcomes.
As at 31st March 2025, the KSEF delivered returns of 46.30%* (5-years), 62.85%* (10-years), 220.02%* (since inception). Launched in 1996, KSEF aims to provide investors with medium to long-term capital appreciation through investments in specified asset classes by adopting a balanced approach towards equities and fixed income exposure based on Shariah principles.
Lee Sook Yee, the Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors explained, "The KSEF's outperformance is mainly attributed to Shariah-compliant stock, sukuk selection and asset allocation. The team continued the strategy of identifying key sectors or groups of Shariah-compliant securities that we believe would perform well under an anticipated economic condition. Individual Shariah-compliant securities selection will then focus on well-managed, financially sound companies with attractive relative valuations and a potential for high earnings growth over the medium to long term time frame. We believe in staying consistent with our investment philosophy so that we may manage our portfolios effectively to capitalise on market opportunities, even with volatility".
The firm recently saw its innovative efforts within the Shariah investing landscape recognised at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 which awarded its exchange-traded funds' arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF, the world's first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. The Waqf ETF aims to distribute income annually with half of the income distribution to be allocated as Waqf assets with the remaining half payable to unitholders.
The Global Islamic LSEG Lipper Fund Awards celebrate funds and fund management firms that have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.
For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit .
*Source: Lipper Investment Analytics, 31 March 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment