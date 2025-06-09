403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Tourism Elites Gather For Night Of Hainan
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – On June 7, more than 450 global tourism industry representatives met in Sanya, China, for the Night of Hainan Tourism Promotional Event, where they learned about the province's tourism and cultural resources.
Overseas tour operators at the“Night of Hainan”
At the event, guests were amazed by Hainan's natural beauty and cultural legacies showcased in the promotional video. They engaged in in-depth discussions on hot topics, including the latest visa-free policy for citizens from 85 countries, the opening of international air routes, and payment facilitation measures.
According to the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, Hainan's visa-free policy for 59 countries, combined with China's mutual visa exemption policy with 27 countries and unilateral visa waiver policy for 47 countries, allows ordinary passport holders from 85 countries to enter Hainan without a visa.
Tata Yam, director of Malaysian tour operator Tata Inn Holiday, said, "These policies have significantly reduced the cost of travel for international tourists, especially for the family vacationers."
"Hainan has holiday facilities and an environment that are not inferior to those in other regions, and activities like this help everyone to gain a deeper understanding of the province's tourism and culture," said Jijo Madhavappallil, managing director of Ashin City Tours and Travels. Optimistic about Hainan's tourism potential, he added, "I believe that we can jointly develop more attractive products and bring new travel experiences to global tourists."
During the event, guests will explore various parts of Hainan, conducting on-site inspections of its tourism resources, including tropical rainforest ecosystems, duty-free shopping facilities, and coastal resort amenities.
The Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports expressed enthusiasm for sharing the opportunities and achievements of Hainan's Free Trade Port tourism and cultural sectors with global tourism industry partners. The goal is to foster mutual cultural and tourism exchanges, enabling international visitors to discover, understand, and embrace Hainan.
Overseas tour operators at the“Night of Hainan”
At the event, guests were amazed by Hainan's natural beauty and cultural legacies showcased in the promotional video. They engaged in in-depth discussions on hot topics, including the latest visa-free policy for citizens from 85 countries, the opening of international air routes, and payment facilitation measures.
According to the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, Hainan's visa-free policy for 59 countries, combined with China's mutual visa exemption policy with 27 countries and unilateral visa waiver policy for 47 countries, allows ordinary passport holders from 85 countries to enter Hainan without a visa.
Tata Yam, director of Malaysian tour operator Tata Inn Holiday, said, "These policies have significantly reduced the cost of travel for international tourists, especially for the family vacationers."
"Hainan has holiday facilities and an environment that are not inferior to those in other regions, and activities like this help everyone to gain a deeper understanding of the province's tourism and culture," said Jijo Madhavappallil, managing director of Ashin City Tours and Travels. Optimistic about Hainan's tourism potential, he added, "I believe that we can jointly develop more attractive products and bring new travel experiences to global tourists."
During the event, guests will explore various parts of Hainan, conducting on-site inspections of its tourism resources, including tropical rainforest ecosystems, duty-free shopping facilities, and coastal resort amenities.
The Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports expressed enthusiasm for sharing the opportunities and achievements of Hainan's Free Trade Port tourism and cultural sectors with global tourism industry partners. The goal is to foster mutual cultural and tourism exchanges, enabling international visitors to discover, understand, and embrace Hainan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment