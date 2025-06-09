MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) NTN Europe invests €30 million in aerospace site and plans 100 new hires

June 9, 2025 by Sam Francis

NTN Europe , one of the world leaders in bearings, has announced a major investment to develop its Argonay production site in France, dedicated to the aerospace industry.

The aim is to meet the growing demand in this sector, and to enable this strategic division, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, to grow by 40 percent by 2030.

Transforming industrial facilities to meet changing demand The aeronautics industry is facing new challenges: sharply rising demand, accelerating production rates, securing the supply chain.

Michel Barria, aerospace sales and marketing director, says:“In this context, the quality of our solutions is no longer enough: our customers, industry leaders, expect ever greater competitiveness and performance from us.

“We're going one step further by providing them with a 360° customer approach to meet their challenges.”

In response, NTN Europe is deploying an ambitious transformation plan.

Florian Eggenspieler, manager of the Argonay plant, says:“This investment project is as much about developing our production capacity as it is about changing the way we work.”

In other words: it aims to produce more, better and faster, fully embracing the opportunities of Industry 4.0.

This investment, which runs until 2030, is structured around 3 axes: modernizing the digital ecosystem, developing cutting-edge industrial processes and promoting man-machine collaboration to enhance competitiveness.

Eggenspieler says:“Our teams will be assisted in their tasks by robots, cobots and artificial intelligence, enabling them to focus on their core expertise.”

Around one hundred new hires in France will support this dynamic, representing a 20% increase in the Aerospace Division's workforce.

Strengthening European industrial sovereignty and excellence Historically based in France, it is the century-old SNR brand that carries NTN Europe's expertise in aerospace.

Frédéric Lavabre, director of NTN Europe's aerospace division, says:“This investment decision reflects the Group's commitment to supporting European industrial sovereignty and strengthens our ability to accelerate flows in line with our customers' ramp-ups.”

More generally, the Group is committed to promoting French expertise in aeronautics, and to building the future of the sector alongside its customers.

Present on all new-generation aircraft engines, a key player in the RACER project, Airbus' helicopter of the future, involved in the electrification of aircraft.

NTN Europe is asserting itself as a strategic partner in the sector. A position confirmed by these new structural investments in the aeronautics industry.