Why Converting Evs Into Hybrids Is Smart For The Environment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Many people today are looking for better ways to protect the environment. One idea that is gaining interest is changing electric cars (also known as EVs) into hybrids. At first, this might seem unusual. EVs are already known for being eco-friendly. But if you look closer, you'll see that this change could actually help the planet even more.

It remains to be seen whether brands like Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) can consider availing hybrid versions of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN