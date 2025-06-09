Networknewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) CEO Greg Campbell To Appear At IBN Tabletalk Roadshow

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) CEO Greg Campbell will be featured in an upcoming TableTalk event hosted by IBN, part of its executive roadshow series connecting emerging growth companies with the investment community. The Los Angeles event is part of Newton Golf's broader strategy to raise visibility among institutional and retail investors. Formerly Sacks Parente, Newton Golf is expanding its reach through proprietary shaft technologies adopted by over 30 pro golfers, alongside strong Q1 financial performance.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

