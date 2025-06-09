Photonpay Brings Payment Innovations To Money20/20 Europe

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) PhotonPay , a leading global payment platform and digital financial infrastructure provider, showcased its latest advancements in global payments and financial technology at Money20/20 Europe, the world's premier fintech event, held in Amsterdam from June 3 to 5. The company, alongside industry giants such as Google, Citi, and JP Morgan, exhibited their latest developments in cutting-edge technological applications at the event.







PhotonPay at Money20/20 Europe 2025

Money20/20 Europe 2025 brought together over 7,500 attendees, including more than 200 investors and representatives from over 120 banking institutions, covering 90% of Europe's top 20 banks. Centered on the key themes of Digital DNA, Beyond Fintech, Embedded Intelligence, and Governance 2.0, the event explored emerging technologies, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the future of financial services.

Marking its second appearance at Money20/20 Europe, PhotonPay unveiled a series of innovations across its digital financial infrastructure. Highlights included enhanced Global Accounts and Payouts capabilities, Matrix (embedded finance), and the upcoming launch of the physical PhotonPay Card. Its global network now covers 230+ markets, enabling seamless payments in 60+ currencies. PhotonPay also spotlighted its upgraded AI-driven anti-fraud engine, trained on more than $20 billion in annual transaction volume. The engine streamlines fraud prevention and has achieved a 99.97% success rate, enhancing both transaction integrity and customer experience.







Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay, alongside the team at Money20/20 Europe 2025

During the event, PhotonPay engaged in high-level discussions with industry leaders on future collaboration opportunities. The team met with global partners, including JP Morgan, to exchange views on international compliance, infrastructure connectivity, and the next chapter of global payment innovation.

As a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the Discover® Global Network's fintech card issuer for Greater China, PhotonPay is focused on building secure, trusted infrastructure for global payments. The company serves over 200,000 customers worldwide and maintains strong partnerships with regulators and financial institutions. Its international licensing footprint spans Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, and beyond, ensuring consistent, compliant operations across global markets.

Looking ahead, PhotonPay will continue to expand its innovation efforts and deepen regional partnerships to strengthen its global footprint. The company is committed to driving fintech innovation and delivering secure, scalable payment solutions that enhance operational efficiency and financial control, enabling global businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is a digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the fintech card issuer in the Greater China region of Discover® Network.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 customers globally.